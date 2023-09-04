Outstanding IGCSE Results for Regents International School Pattaya 2022-23

Photo courtesy of Regents International School Pattaya

Once again, students at Regents International School Pattaya are celebrating after receiving their long-awaited IGCSE results. The students’ incredible achievements have generated a buzz and cheering all across the school as the whole community celebrates their successes together.

This year, we have seen 45% of the students gaining the top A*-A (9-7) grades, 90% of students achieving A*-C (9-4) grades and 25% gaining IGCSEs with 7 or more grades at A*-A (9-7), an outstanding accomplishment.

Amos Turner-Wardell, School Principal at Regents International School Pattaya said…

“Today is a day to celebrate and I am extremely proud of our students and the incredible successes they have achieved in their IGCSE results. Throughout the last two years our students have shown proof of resilience, hard work, and dedication, and once again accomplished exceptional results with support from our teachers. Congratulations to all our students and to our teachers for this outstanding achievement.”

The highest achievers all attained 100% of grades at A*/A or 7-9. Depending on their subject combinations, they were all studying between 9 and 11 IGCSEs.

Sungwon Park

Anjali Sharma

Wooseob Ahn

Buth Khuptanon

Benjaporn Chawandit

Jiaxin He

Tamara McKenna, Head of Secondary at Regents said…

“We are incredibly proud of these results from our IGCSE cohort of 2023. They started their IGCSE journey under the cloud of COVID but were a year group with real drive, a sense of purpose and support for each other. We can’t wait to see what they all go on to do now they are in Year 12.”

With the continued success in IGCSE results, Regents retains its unrivalled reputation as one of the most established international schools on the Eastern seaboard, with a long history of academic excellence. It is a testament to the Regents’ high academic standards, excellent teaching and the hard work and dedication of students.

The IGCSE is one of the most academically challenging qualifications currently on offer to 14-16- year-old students worldwide. The qualifications cover a broad range of subjects and are well respected by international universities. The IGCSE provides students with an excellent foundation to be able to embark on either the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) or A Levels with confidence.

Press Release