Top 5 cooking schools in Thailand

Thai food is renowned worldwide for its colourful and exciting recipes and ingredients. Many of Thailand’s popular dishes, such as Tom Yum, are closely linked to the community’s culture and way of life. As a result, food is one of the best ways to learn about Thai life and it also provides an excellent opportunity to bond with locals. While you can gain a certain level of knowledge eating out in Thailand, nothing beats a cooking class to learn about, and indulge in Thai cuisine. But with so many cooking schools to pick from, it can be hard to choose. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 5 best cooking schools you can take in Thailand.

5 Best cooking schools in Thailand

Ying’s Thai Cooking Home

Pricing: Start from 3,900 THB per person

Opening hours: Daily, 09:30 – 16:00

Address: 359/12, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand

Step into the private world of Thai cooking with Ying’s Thai Cooking Home in the serene setting of Koh Samui. Founder and host Ying is a native of the island, whose early experiences watching her father and grandfather cook awakened a lifelong passion for her country’s cuisine. Focusing on preserving traditional cooking methods and flavour profiles, Ying’s classes take you deeper into the realm of Thai food, far beyond the well-trodden tourist trail.

Ying holds her classes within her family home, a decision reflecting the tradition of passing down recipes and techniques through generations. As a result, the classes offer both an insight into real Thai cuisine and an engaging cultural exchange. Her cooking philosophy stems from a deep respect for the pool of knowledge her ancestors amassed, and she strongly believes in the importance of preserving traditional cooking methods. The courses are flexible, accommodating the preferences of the guests while ensuring an in-depth experience with Thai cuisine’s complexity.

Participants of the classes have described the experience as highly rewarding. Many have commended Ying’s welcoming nature, depth of knowledge, and hands-on teaching approach. Some have particularly appreciated the course’s private format and advance in cultural understanding, describing it as more than just a cooking class but an immersive Thai culinary adventure.

Silom Cooking School

Pricing: 1,200 THB (Daily Class) / 1,500 THB per person (Team Building Class – minimum 10 people)

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 21:00

Address: No. 14/6 Decho Road, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Silom Cooking School is perfect for people who are passionate about Thai food and culture. The classes are taught in small groups of 9 – 10 people, resulting in a “highly personalized and rewarding experience”. Furthermore, each class is led by certified Thai cooks in a “traditional open plan kitchen”.

If you take the morning class, you can experience a guided trip to a local market to purchase fresh ingredients. There, you can get acquainted with the smells and flavours of local ingredients in Thai markets. Afterwards, the teachers will assist students in preparing a lavish 6-course meal. All meals are made from scratch, including the curry paste, which is made using traditional utensils (the pestle and mortar).

With several different classes to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Therefore, this cooking program is the perfect way to immerse yourself in a genuine cultural and culinary experience. It’s also ideal for committed home cooks interested in learning how to prepare authentic Thai cuisine.

Thai Cooking Academy

Pricing: Start from 2,200 THB

Opening hours:

Bangkok: Monday – Saturday, 08:00 – 17:00

Phuket: Monday – Saturday, 09:00 – 17:00

Hua Hin: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Address:

The Thai Cooking Academy offers a “hands-on” approach to Thai cooking. It offers a variety of courses, including fruit carving classes, vegetarian, beginner and even professional cooking classes. It does not have a set menu, allowing students to choose which dishes they want to learn how to cook. Additionally, every student also receives their own recipe book, allowing them to continue cooking the recipes long after they leave Thailand. Classes are available in the morning and evening, as well as half-day and full-day options. Lastly, long-term classes of up to 8 weeks are also available.

Each of the chefs on hand has a diverse range of skills – they are all highly qualified so you’ll undoubtedly leave the class with more than a few new tricks up your sleeve. One thing is for certain; after learning from the pros at Bangkok Thai Cooking Academy, your dinner parties will be spectacular!

Blue Elephant Cooking School

Pricing: Start from 2,800++ THB (3,296 THB net) per person

Opening hours:

Bangkok: Daily, 08:45 – 16:00

Phuket: Daily, 09:30 – 17:00

Address:

Bangkok: BTS station, 41 S Sathon Rd, Yan Nawa Sathon, Surasak, Bangkok 10120, Thailand – click here to Google Maps

Phuket: Krabi Road 96, Talat Nuea, Phuket 83000, Thailand – click here to Google Maps

The Blue Elephant Cooking school has more than 30 years of experience and 12 restaurants around the world. As a result, it is one of the most sought-after cooking schools in Thailand. Visitors can choose between two classes: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The morning class usually starts with a trip to a local Thai market, where instructors help participants select the freshest ingredients for their meals. The afternoon class prepares a second Thai dessert, ending your evening with a delicious sweet treat. Every student receives a free apron, cookbook, and a collection of dried herbs, spices, and curries to take home. Finally, the four courses offered at Blue Elephant are a morning class, a team-building course, a carving class, and an ancient Thai cuisine cooking course.

Chiang Mai Thai Cookery School

Opening hours: Daily, 06:00 – 22:00

Address: 47/2 Moon Muang Rd. (opposite Tha Phae Gate) Chiang Mai 50200 Thailand –

Founded in 1993, one of Chiang Mai’s first cooking schools is run by TV chef Sompon Nabnian and his troops. Classes are taught in a rustic, rural location on the outskirts of Chiang Mai and there is a choice between 5 different courses. The classes let you discover the secrets of Thai cooking and teach you how to prepare and combine ingredients to create exceptional dishes using only the freshest ingredients. Seminars are taught between 10:00 a.m. to 15:00 p.m, Monday to Sunday and vegetarian options are also available for each course.

Thailand offers an incredible variety of cuisine, and if you pick up a few recipes while you’re there, you’ll be sure to impress your friends and family with your culinary creations. In the meantime, read our articles on spicy food and Thai favourites to get some inspiration for your class.

