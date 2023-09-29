Experience a ‘Holistic High’ at the second Phuket Cannabis Cup

IMAGE: Phuket Cannabis Cup

Welcome to the second Phuket Cannabis Cup, where the worlds of holistic health and cannabis under the theme “Holistic Health, Holistic High” are united. Join a transformative experience that celebrates the intersection of wellness and cannabis culture, fostering a deeper connection between mind, body, spirit and nature. Get ready to explore a harmonious blend of wellness practices, conscious consumption, and a vibrant community, all aimed at elevating your holistic well-being.

The Phuket Cannabis Association was established in January 2023. The association has three main objectives: to impart knowledge, to connect businesses, and to provide support to businesses and society. It is considered to be the first real cannabis association for the people of Thailand.

They organize the Phuket Cannabis Cup annually at the start of Phuket’s high season and this year, the second Phuket Cannabis Cup will be held at the Blue Tree Water Park, spanning an area of more than 10,000 square meters. The primary objectives of the event are to improve the quality of the growers’ produce, educate consumers, business networking for entrepreneurs, and introduce a new culture of holistic health with cannabis as a key component, for the Thai population to have a better understanding of cannabis and holistic health.

The Phuket Cannabis Association proudly presents an event that’s more than just a gathering – it’s a revolution! You can join thousands in witnessing the immense strides Thailand’s Cannabis community has taken over the years. You will also rub shoulders with the maestros behind Thailand’s finest flowers. It’s more than an event; it’s history in the making!

Nestled within the heart of Blue Tree Adventure and Water Park, this event is a dazzling spectacle suitable for all ages (family and pet-friendly). There’s a treasure trove of experiences waiting: a myriad of Holistic vendors, fun-filled activities, and boundless opportunities for interaction. And let’s not forget – live tunes to groove to, delectable foods to relish, and the most premium cannabis flowers to savour.

Only a hop, skip, and jump (or 30 minutes!) from Phuket airport, this global gala anticipates attendees from every corner of the planet. Their mission is to celebrate pioneers who see cannabis not just as a plant, but as a key to holistic health and wellbeing.

Save the date!

Date: 1 & 2 December, 2023

Venue location: Blue Tree Phuket, Thailand https://maps.app.goo.gl/wUcEjvDDa4zsLmeT9

Time: 15:00 – 24:00 (3pm-12am)

Press Release