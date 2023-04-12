Phuket Restaurants: Top 5 Budget-Friendly Picks

PHOTO via Unsplash

Phuket, a paradise like no other, is known for its stunning beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant nightlife. However, this tropical haven is also home to a wonderful culinary scene that offers a variety of scrumptious delights. The good news is that there are numerous affordable dining options available, which do not compromise on quality. In this article, we will take you on a gastronomic journey to discover the top five budget-friendly restaurants in Phuket that serve delectable cuisine ranging from traditional Thai dishes to international fare.

No. 6 Restaurant Patong

Address: Rat-u-thit Songroipi Rd Patong, Phuket, Thailand 83150

Opening hours: daily, 7:00 AM – 11:30 PM

First on our list is No. 6 Restaurant, a legendary establishment that has been serving satisfied patrons in its cozy environment for years. Initially located atop a hill with stunning views of the Andaman Sea, the restaurant has now expanded to another branch in central Patong. Locals and tourists alike flock to No. 6 Restaurant for its authentic and flavorful Thai dishes served at reasonable prices.

The establishment’s warm and friendly vibe adds to the charm of this casual eatery. The signature dish not to be missed is their Pad Thai, made to perfection with a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors. Other popular menu items include Green Curry Chicken and Stir-Fried Cashew Nuts with Chicken, all packed with incredible tastes that leave customers coming back for more.

EAT.bar & grill

Next up is EAT.bar & grill, a modern yet relaxed venue situated in the bustling heart of Karon Beach. This contemporary restaurant boasts industrial-inspired décor with an open kitchen that allows diners to witness the magic happening behind the scenes.

EAT.bar & grill prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients and high-quality produce sourced from local markets. Their well-rounded menu offers a mix of Thai and international dishes at budget-friendly prices without sacrificing taste. Among its renowned offerings is the succulent Pork Ribs, marinated with a special in-house sauce and cooked to perfection. Another dish not to be overlooked is the Phuket Seafood Platter – a heavenly selection of fresh local seafood that does not fail to impress.

Lock Tien @ Phuket Local Food Center

A well-loved, local establishment known for its unpretentious and satisfying street food offerings. Positioned conveniently at the heart of Phuket Town, it is gently tucked between rows of other small shops and boasts a constantly bustling atmosphere.

Lock Tien showcases its genuine and welcoming vibe through simple yet functional seating arrangements. The popularity of this eatery is borne from its commitment to serving traditional Southern Thai dishes, each brimming with the essence of the region’s rich culinary culture.

Their extensive menu offers an array of scrumptious options, ensuring that all gastronomic preferences are well catered for. One iconic dish not to miss is the legendary Hokkien Noodles – a flavorful combination of thick yellow noodles stir-fried with prawns, squid, vegetables, and a hearty broth made from pork bones. Another crowd favorite is Kanom Jeen, a classic Thai dish that consists of fermented rice noodles topped with your choice of curry. The authentic flavors and generous portions may leave you in awe of Lock Tien’s dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience at pocket-friendly prices.

One Chun Café n’ Restaurant

Address: 48/1 Thepkrasattri Road, Talad Yai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

One Chun Café & Restaurant serves as a perfect embodiment of Thai Southern local food through its carefully curated fare. Nestled within the enigmatic old town, this rustic eatery captivates with its retro vibe accentuated by antique furniture pieces and vintage decorations. In addition, it is listed in the Michelin Guide Thailand for four continuous years since 2019. It’s no wonder why it’s packed with customers all day long.

Serving up sumptuous Peranakan-style cuisine inspired by the island’s heritage, One Chun Café & Restaurant ensures that its patrons are treated to dishes imbued with the nostalgic essence of yesteryear. Among its standout offerings are Mee Hokkien – a flavorful noodle dish featuring yellow noodles stir-fried with seafood and a savory sauce, and Crispy Deep-Fried Sea Bass with Mango Salad – a harmonious blend of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy flavors that will leave you wanting more. In addition, the dishes are not only delicious but also affordable and worth the price as well.

Kaab Gluay Restaurant

Address: 58/3 Phrabaramee Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Opening hours: 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM

Last but certainly not least, we have Kaab Gluay Restaurant – a humble establishment of simple Phuket restaurant. It is known for its authentic Thai cuisine, Kaab Gluay offers a no-frills dining experience that focuses on delicious food made from fresh ingredients and recipes passed down through generations.

The relaxed atmosphere and wallet-friendly prices at Kaab Gluay make it a popular choice among those looking to indulge in local flavors. Guests should not miss out on trying the traditional Papaya Salad or the delightful Pineapple Fried Rice, both bursting with flavor and aroma.

In conclusion, affordable dining experiences in Phuket do not have to leave you feeling unsatisfied or shortchanged on quality. The five budget-friendly restaurants we explored today stand as undeniable evidence that the enchanting island of Phuket can cater to discerning food lovers without breaking the bank. So why wait? Embark on your own culinary adventure and relish in the delectable offerings that these restaurants present.

