15 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand (Friday), no new deaths | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
15 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand (Friday), no new deaths
At this morning’s daily press briefing from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, announced somewhat of a stabilising of cases. 15 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced. This brings the total since the start of the outbreak to 2,854. 60 more people recovered and were released in the same 24 hour period. The total number of patients recovered is 2,490.
Today’s number is only slightly higher than yesterday’s 13, the lowest since the peak of 188 on March 22. No new deaths were reported, and the death toll remains at 50. Only 314 patients remain in hospital undergoing specific Covid-19 treatment.
In the last 2 weeks, new cases have been on a downward trend: On April 9 there were 54 new cases, which by last Friday had fallen to 33. Yesterday only 13 cases were reported.
Of the new cases, the majority were very close contacts, often live-in family members of previously confirmed cases. There was one case from a repatriated Thai citizen.
Four of the new cases today were in the Bang Tao cluster on the island’s west coast.
Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to higher daily numbers of cases. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive. Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | The Nation Thailand
“Healthy stickers” to be required of all Buriram residents starting May 1
Buriram, one of Thailand’s major provinces in the lower northeastern region know as Issan, will soon require residents to carry a “healthy sticker” whenever they go outside. The provincial governor made the announcement yesterday and said the measure will come into effect on May 1. The sticker, to be attached to residents’ ID cards, will be required as a proof of health before entering shops, markets and public venues.
Those who have not travelled outside the province and patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infections are eligible for the stickers. Anyone returning to or entering the province will face quarantine for 14 days before they can receive the blue sticker. They will lose the sticker if they travel outside Buriram.
“As for those traveling outside Buriram province, police and disease-control officials will immediately remove the sticker. and those re-entering Buriram province will have to enter the process of quarantine.”
According to the governor, the province has had 13 coronavirus patients. 10 have recovered from disease and 1 has died so far. With two in hospital, the province is also monitoring 39 people for possible infections.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus Cases
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
Phuket has reported 4 new Covid-19 cases today, up from just 1 yesterday, all in the Cherngtalay sub-district of Bang Tao on the island’s west coast. A 2 year old boy was among 4 new cases.
Phuket has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases per capita in Thailand, and the highest number outside of Bangkok (201 as of today), but numbers have dropped dramatically, with only 5 new cases reported in the last week, and the recovery rate is high at well over 65%.
Currently, medical and public health concerns remain in the Patong and Bang Tao subdistricts, where infections have been the most numerous.
Here are the details of today’s cases…
Case 198: 2 year old boy live in Bang Tao related to cases 194-196. He showed no symptoms and was quarantined at Surin Beach hospital before being confirmed infected.
Case 199: A 41 year old Thai woman, a market vendor who close contact with confirmed cases number 171 and 183. She fell sick on April 20.
Case 200: A Thai woman, a teacher aged 26. She got sick April 12 and is related to case 195.
Case 201: A 40 year old Thai man, also related to cases 171 and 183
Governor Pakkapong says the provincial government is seeking opinions from all quarters about the possibility of re-opening some of the island’s 17 tambons, or subdistricts, once they are free of new Covid-19 cases for 14 days. The new cases are likely to prevent the Bang Tao area from an imminent re-opening of checkpoints and possibly delay the island’s resumption of business.
Coronavirus Asia
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
A Ministry of Public Health announcement yesterday, signed by Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and published in the Royal Gazette, claims the Covid-19 situation in 5 nearby countries is escalating. Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar have now been added to the list of countries and territories considered as high risk areas for infection.
On March 6, Thailand had named four countries: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran, as being high risk areas for Covid-19 infection, though Hong Kong and South Korea have contained their outbreaks admirably.
Somehow the recent surge in cases in Singapore, which has doubled its number of active cases in just six days, escaped the Minister’s attention. The island state now has 10,141 cases making it the highest number of cases in South east Asia.
The announcement makes the re-opening of borders with the neighbouring countries for trade and travel unlikely in the short-term. It would also make a resumption of flights to and from these countries unlikely to begin again soon.
Here is the text of a government press release:
“The Ministry of Public Health has issued a new announcement, defining five more countries as dangerous communicable disease areas for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
The “Announcement Regarding the Areas Outside the Kingdom Which Are Considered Dangerous Communicable Disease Areas for Covid-19” is in effect from 23 April 2020 onwards, after it was published in the Royal Gazette on 22 April 2020.
In this announcement, the five countries include Malaysia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Republic of Indonesia, and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.
The Ministry of Public Health in early March 2020 defined four countries as dangerous communicable disease areas. The four countries include the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions), the Republic of Italy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The new announcement brings the number of dangerous communicable disease areas for Covid-19 outside the Kingdom to nine. It was issued as Thailand is facing a high risk of Covid-19 from travelers from the countries sharing borders with Thailand.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News
