Covid cluster on China-Myanmar border locked down | Thaiger

Starting tomorrow, quarantine will be reduced 10 days. Reports in Thai media say the quarantine will be reduced to 7 days for vaccinated tourists starting tomorrow as well, but Thai embassies in the US, UK and Australia only mention the 10 day quarantine. Those travelling from countries were the coronavirus has mutated will still need to quarantine for 14 days.

The Thai Cabinet approved the proposal to reduce the quarantine period, which has been a mandatory 14 days (sometimes ending up being 15 to 16 days) since restrictions were imposed last year. Pattaya News reports the reduced quarantine will be rolled out in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.

According to a recent post from the Thai government’s public relations department, the 7 day quarantine applies to travellers with a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate travelling from countries with no mutated strains. Travallers must present the vaccine certificate upon arrival.

While many reports say that starting April 1, quarantine will be reduced to 7 days for travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19, the Thai embassies in the US, UK and Australia do not mention the 7 day quarantine.

The Thai embassy in London says:

All non-Thai passengers from the UK and Ireland will be subject to not less than 11-night quarantine (effective from 1 April 2021) at their own expenses at one of the facilities for Alternative State Quarantine that have been approved by the Thai authorities.

The Thai embassy in Washington, DC also says that starting April 1, quarantine will be reduced to 10 days, which ends up being 11 nights.

The Thai embassy in Sydney also announced that quarantine will be reduced to 10 days.

Countries that have reported a new variant of Covid-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

Check with your local Thai embassy before making any travel plans as requirements and regulations can change quickly and vary from country to country.

Quarantine will be waived for vaccinated tourists travelling to Phuket starting in July under the new “sandbox” travel scheme. The island province is accelerating the roll out of Covid-19 vaccinations in an effort to reach herd immunity by the end of June, in time to welcome foreign tourists.

Koh Samui is also working on reaching herd immunity to launch the “Wonder Island” travel scheme in July, which is similar to Phuket’s sandbox model. The island expects around 1,000 foreign tourists, who are vaccinated against Covid-19, to arrive within the first week of July. Tourists will need to stay at a certified quarantine hotel or resort for a week, but will be able to travel to specific areas of the island with a guide.

