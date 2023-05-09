SAIC Motor begins construction of new energy industrial park in Thailand

Chinese car manufacturer SAIC Motor has commenced construction on a new energy industrial park in Thailand, focusing primarily on localised production of vital automotive components for the company’s new energy vehicles (NEVs). SAIC has announced the park’s Phase I construction is projected to wrap up this year, while the park’s full completion is expected by 2025.

Situated in Chonburi province, the new energy park will span 120,000 square meters, featuring standard workshops, a container yard, and a logistics warehouse. In addition, the park will provide complete facilities such as drainage systems and a parking area. Several prominent NEV core and key component enterprises have indicated their intentions to establish a presence in the industrial park in the future.

SAIC had partnered with Charoen Pokphand Group as early as 2013 to create SAIC Motor-CP, a joint venture aimed at developing business within the vast ASEAN market. Ever since its introduction to the Thai market in 2013, SAIC’s MG brand has become increasingly favoured among Thai customers.

As of April, total sales of the MG brand in Thailand surpassed 173,000 vehicles. In the previous year alone, SAIC Motor-CP produced and sold around 32,000 whole vehicles, positioning it as one of SAIC’s major overseas production and sales bases.

In 2022, SAIC recorded sales of over one million vehicles in overseas markets, securing the leading spot among Chinese car manufacturers for the seventh consecutive year. This accomplishment also established the company as the first domestic automaker to achieve such a milestone.