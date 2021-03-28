A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand | Thaiger

Thai Life
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
Not all tourists do their research before going to a temple. Some take photos with Buddha statues in a way that is disrespectful to some Thais. Some don’t dress appropriately. Before Covid-19, a security guard at the popular Wat Arun in Bangkok would blow a whistle at many tourists, telling them to cover their shoulders and knees.
Here’s a guide to on how to be respectful when visiting a temple in Thailand.
Dress appropriately
Thailand is hot, with Bangkok being regarded as the hottest city in the world. Visitors to the country may have trouble getting used to the heat, opting to wear short shorts and shirts. But, in order to take part and experience the some 34,000 open temples or wats in the country, a certain attire is required in order to keep the sanctity of the Buddhist culture. And, it’s not just your clothing that needs to be adjusted; your behavior, too, needs to be kept in check to keep from offending the culture and people.
For women, skirts or long pants that go past your knees are in order. Covering your shoulders as well is a requirement. Clothing that is too tight, such as leggings, are not allowed. See‐through clothes like and sleeveless tops are also not allowed as they reveal too much skin. Men have the same requirements as women, but are expected to wear long pants and shirts with sleeves.
Some temples are stricter than others, like Wat Phra Kaew, but the recommendations of keeping covered are acceptable at all temples in Thailand. But don’t worry if you come to Thailand and forget to pack conservative clothing, as it is very hot here and most Thais understand you may not be acclimated. To show their understanding and tolerance, many larger temples have clothing on hand that you can wear for a small fee.
Before entering the temple, it is important to take off your shoes at the door. Your hat and sunglasses should also be removed out of respect. But don’t worry about taking off your socks as they are acceptable to wear in the temples. Don’t step or stand on the door threshold going inside where the statues are held. As clothing is important to consider when visiting a temple, it is also important to adhere to behavioural guidelines.
Be quiet, turn your phone to ‘silent’
Such behaviours include staying quiet as the temple is a sacred place where people go to pray and observe Buddhist rituals. Being a “chatty Cathy” will be frowned upon, so save your musings for after you step outside of the temple. Don’t forget to turn your phone on silent as well and ask before taking pictures or look for the rules posted on a sign inside or outside the temple. If you must snap a photo, do not get too close to the Buddha statue. Taking selfies, however, are considered to be rude.
Don’t point
As with Thai cultural norms in general, it is important to not point at anything with your fingers or feet, especially at a monk or Buddha statue. People, too, do not point at each other or even objects and instead use their right hand, with the palm facing upwards to indicate something. You may wonder why Thais place so much importance on behaviours, and that is because the feet are considered the lowest and dirtiest part of the body. So, when talking or sitting by a monk, you must never sit higher than him. Women should kneel with their toes pointing behind them, while men should sit with their legs crossed.
As interactions with monks are usually quite delightful, it is important for women to not leave the monk in a worse place than before. For, as a woman, you are not allowed to touch monks. If you do, the monk will have to go through a lengthy cleansing ritual to purify himself. If you must hand a monk something, put the object down with your right hand and let the monk pick it up. Women are not allowed to sit next to a monk and in some areas of the temples, they are not allowed to enter.
Pay respect to Buddha statues
The temple itself hosts a variety of Buddhists from around the world and it is important to be respectful in the temples. Don’t touch or climb on Buddha statues as it is considered very disrespectful. If you are a foreigner wanting to pay respect to the Buddha, bowing to the statue or monk is acceptable. But remember to keep your head below the level of Buddha statues, monks or nuns, or even images out of respect.
If you want to merge with local Thais in paying respect to Buddha, it is customary to wai 3 times. A wai is how Thais greet each other, say thank you, and pay respect. It involves placing your palms together in a praying motion while bowing your head slightly. When monks or nuns enter the room, stand up and wait for them to finish before sitting again. When ready to leave, don’t raise yourself higher than the Buddha statue and try not to turn your back to it. One suggestion is to back away from the statue instead. If there are pillars or statues in the middle of the room, walk around sacred objects in only a clockwise manner.
Be aware of ‘off-limit’ areas
There are certain areas in which tourists or visitors are allowed to enter. These areas are called prayer halls, or viharn in Thai. The viharn is where you can pray or see images of Buddha. It is important to not trespass into the monk‐only areas known as bots. But sometimes, it is hard to distinguish which areas are forbidden to visitors. Fortunately, a few hints can be found to direct visitors to the appropriate areas in which to congregate.
Most bots, or primary areas for monks, contain a Buddha statue and are surrounded by 8 sema, or decorative stones in a rectangular shape surrounding a prayer hall. So, if you see a statue, look around and see if other visitors are gathering in the same place before you enter. Other signs that you may be in the right spot, include signs in English and donation boxes.
Give donations if you’d like
Upon seeing donation boxes, visitors may want to give money, but it is okay if you don’t. Other ways to support the monks and temples include buying trinkets at the temple. Be careful, however, bringing small Buddha statues out of the country as it is technically illegal. But, as long as the statues are not rare or antique, you may skip being reprimanded.
As with all visits to foreign countries, it is important to experience and appreciate the host country’s cultural traditions and practices. In Thailand, as long as you show respect and the willingness to adapt to the culture, Thai people are known for being very tolerant and understanding. Showing respect to them by doing a bit of research before entering such sacred sites as temples is always a good idea.
Thai Life
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Muay Thai or Thai Boxing is Thailand’s cultural martial art and national sport. The origins of Muay Thai date back hundreds of years ago as modern-day Thai people needed a strong form of close-combat that used the entire body as a weapon to fight off those in neighbouring countries who were constantly trying to invade Siam, the former name of present day Thailand. Although there is much debate among modern scholars as to when Muay Thai was born, there are historical signs that point to as early as the 14th century when Myanmar invaded Thailand’s old capital of Ayudhaya.
Through training and military exercises, Muay Thai techniques were honed, with the goal of each strike to deliver a debilitating blow to the opponent. This hand-to-hand form of combat evolved by being an integral part of the survival of the fittest. Formal muay Thai techniques are divided into two groups: mae mai, or ‘major techniques’, and luk mai, or ‘minor techniques’. Muay Thai is often a fighting art of attrition, where opponents exchange blows with one another.
Muay Thai as a martial art, is referred to as “The Art of Eight Limbs,” as it uses 8 points of contact on the body that take the place of war weapons. For example, the shins and forearms are hardened in training to block against blows, while the hands replaced the sword and dagger. The elbow, which is considered the most dangerous form of attack in the sport as it operates as a hammer. The knees and legs take the place of an axe and staff. The knees and elbows are constantly looking for an opening in the opponent’s body to strike, while trying to knock the enemy on the ground for final blow.
Muay Thai fighters usually start at a young age, as the shelf-life of a fighter is rather short, due to the intensity of each fight. Between 6-8 years of age, they may start training many hours a day, taking on their first real fight between 8 and 10 years of age. Such daily training includes many rounds of about 3-5 periods broken up by a short rest of about 1-2 minutes. The average fighter is said to compete in as many as 120-150 fights during their career, which is about 3 times as many as a boxer. However, after their twenties, many fighters retire and move on to teaching the sport as a way to pass down cultural knowledge and still earn a living wage.
Before formal rules were developed, Muay Thai fighters had no limits as to how many rounds they would fight. The old method of timing a round was to fill a coconut with water, poke a hole in it, and let it sink, signifying the end to a round.
The first formal rules of Muay Thai came after World War II ended. Fights were then divided into 5 rounds with a time limit on each round. A clock instead of a coconut was implemented to time the rounds. And, recently, the sport finally gained the recognition it deserved by becoming officially accepted as an Olympic sport.
The technique of Muay Thai is divided by the type of blows one can deliver. The punching techniques in Muay Thai are used noticeably less than other combat sports in an effort to avoid exposing the attacker’s head to opposing strikes from knees or elbows, as they are the strongest bone in the human body.
Elbows can be used in different directions known as: horizontally, diagonal-upwards, uppercut, downward, backward-spinning, diagonal-downwards and flying. Such terms of delivering attacks by elbows are named: Elbow slash, horizontal elbow, upper cut, elbow forward, reverse horizontal, elbow thrust, spinning elbow, mid-air elbow strike or jump elbow chop, double elbow chop and horizontal elbow.
Elbows are commonly used to deflect a strike from the opponent such as spring knees, side body knees, and body punches or kicks. When used offensively, the elbow strike can be the most dangerous blow to the opponent, causing serious damage or even a full knockout.
Punching, known as Chok in Thai, jabbing, cross, hooks, overhand, back fist, uppercuts and Superman punches are all ways of delivering blows to the opponent by way of hand. Kicking, or Te, in Thai, involves many different techniques. The straight kick, roundhouse kick, diagonal kick, half-knee kick, reverse roundhouse kick, half-shin, kick axe heel kick, jump kick, down roundhouse kick, and step-up kick are all different ways in which to use your legs, shins, and knees to strike the opponent.
The 2 most common kicks are known as the thip in Thai or literally translated as a foot jab. The te chiang in Thai or literally translated to be kicking upwards in a triangular pattern, or roundhouse kick. This type of kick uses a rotational movement, as the name in English describes, and is used by other combat sports. If a roundhouse kick is used by the opponent, a Thai boxer will block the kick with the outside of his lower leg or shin.
Knee, or Ti Khao in Thai, involves a myriad of different techniques just like the rest of the others. Such techniques include: diagonal knee strike, curving knee strike, flying knee strike, or khao loi, in Thai, straight knee strike, or khao thon in Thai, horizontal knee strike, knee bomb, step-up knee strike, and the jumping knee strike.
The foot-thrust, or foot jab, is mainly used as a defensive technique to control distance or block attacks. Foot-thrusts are to be thrown quickly but with enough force to knock an opponent off balance. The straight foot-thrust, reverse foot-thrust, jumping foot-thrust, and slapping foot-thrust are all types of ways to strike an opponent.
There are 6 defensive techniques that help a fighter get out of a bind. Disruption, evasion, avoidance, parries, blocking and anticipation are all types of defenses that are learned when training for the martial art. The idea of a “wall of defense” is used when attempting to block a blow. Shoulders, legs, and arms are used to shield the body from an attack. More advanced Muay Thai blocks are usually in the form of counter-strikes, using the opponent’s weight to intensify the damage upon delivery.
If a fighter is in a clinch, or chap kho, in Thai, the elbows and knees are commonly used as they are, indeed, the body parts that deliver the harshest results. A common way to get out of a clinch is by pushing the opponent’s head backward or elbow them. Muay Thai has other ways to use a clinch including: arm clinch, side clinch, low clinch, and swan-neck. When using a clinch offensively, the fighter’s forearms should press against the opponent’s collar bone while the hands are around the opponent’s head.
So may ask how dangerous is Muay Thai? The answer is that it is considered in the top 10 most dangerous forms of martial arts, according to multiple online rankings, but it is not the most dangerous. Although it emphasizes using the strongest bones in the body, due to the accepted practices of leaving out the head in a fight, amongst other style rules, it doesn’t rank officially as the most dangerous. However, it can be used in a street fight, like all other martial arts, where the dangers can be quite serious.
Beginners looking to learn a martial art can take up Muay Thai at ease, as training focuses on kicking and punching, like most other combat sports. And, like all type of fighting, it depends on the goal of why you are fighting. Self-defense or a knockout blow could make the sport dangerous at different levels. Most of all, many practitioners of Muay Thai insist it is one sport that must be learned in order to be a well-rounded martial artist.
Thailand
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thailand’s people are known for being devout Theravada, or orthodox, Buddhists. In fact, the country’s government is a theocracy in which many public holidays and ceremonies are officially recognised in its calendar of events. Schools close and government institutions shut down in order to give its residents the day off to celebrate and to take part in national Buddhist ceremonies.
But upon strolling through the temple-adorned cities and villages, it becomes hard to distinguish if everything you see is connected to traditional Buddhism. In fact, Thai people classify themselves as adherents to Buddhism, but many things they believe and practice, are inherently part of Brahmanism, an early form of Hinduism, as well as folk animist religions. Such folk animist religions are better known as Animism.
Animism is best described as the worship of spirits, or ghosts. The word Animism comes from the Latin word anima and means breath, spirit, and life. Animists are said to believe that almost everything possesses a spirit including plants, animals, rocks, rivers, wind, sun, and other inanimate natural objects and that the physical world and spiritual world are intertwined.
Animists say what they practice isn’t a belief system, but more of a worldview. In essence, the worldview means: The world is a sacred place, and we are part of it. Furthermore, it can be considered as more of a value system over any other kind of adherence.
Satsana Phi, is the Thai word for the belief system that worships spirits. Animism is included in Satsana as it involves using shamans and the worship of ancestors. Satsana followers believe that buildings, territories, things, and natural places all have tutelary gods or supernatural deities residing in them.
Animism believes that there are guardian spirits of people, which often include ancestors or angelic-beings who arrive at various points in life, better known as thewada. Malevolent spirits, phi phetu, include those khwan of people who were bad in past lives or died of tragic deaths. Khwan, is the finite amount of spirit that exists within an individual, with Thais believing that the khwan has the ability to wander or escape from the body.
It is believed that a spirit that is suffering from demerit could be a dangerous ghost, while those who have merit are thought to be good ghosts. Preta, the ghost, for example, is said to be stuck in the stage of liminality, or the right of passage, and wanders the human realm hoping to gain the merit needed to pass through. Thailand’s most famous ghost, Mae Naak Phra Khanong is feared by many, although it is believed that she corrected her past lives and gained merit.
Since Thais practice the worship of their ancestors as part of Animism, one popular ancestor, who was part of the Thai monarchy, is the late King Chulalongkorn. And, generally speaking, Thai people practise venerating dead Theravada Buddhist monks who are thought to possess supernatural powers.
Examples of Animism can be seen around Thailand if you know what to look for. Things such as spirit houses, or phi houses adorn almost every building or home, in what Thai people say, is an attempt to appease the property’s spirit. Thais will offer food and drinks to the miniature shrines daily and ask for protection from the ghosts that are thought to inhabit the houses. Guardian deities of places, such as the phi wat of temples and the lak mueang of towns are celebrated with communal gatherings and offerings of food.
Apart from Animism and Buddhism, Brahmanism is another belief system that is fused together with other practises by the Thai people. Brahmanism, like Animism, practices focus on the thewadas, which are angelic beings or gods. Thais look to these deities to ensure health, prosperity, and good luck. Such gods as Bhrama and Indra are examples of popular deities.
Interestingly, almost all ceremonies in Thailand that commemorate the various points in the life cycles and season cycles are rooted in Brahmanism, not Buddhism. One ceremony, The First Plowing or Raek Na Kwan in Thai, was actually adopted by the Thai royal court with its auspicious day and hour still set today by Brahman astrologers.
Thais also consider astronomical, heavenly bodies to be deities. This can include material astronomical objects as well. One example is of Rahu, who is considered the god of luck and fortune and is often worshipped in the central areas of Thailand. The worship of planetary deities is sometimes linked to the Hindu belief in Navagraha, which recognises 9 heavenly bodies as deities. For almost every ceremony a monk or a Brahmin priest will divine an auspicious time. Thailand’s current King was invested as Crown Prince at an auspicious time given by a royal astrologer.
Other practices by the Thai people include following pre‐Buddhist traditions such as monks wearing robes and shaving their heads. This sight is often thought of as part of Buddhism, but it actually stems from the Semana tradition which predates Buddhism by about 4,000 years. Holy Days, or Uposatha, in Thai, which are designated for observing half and full moons, were also derived from pre‐Buddhist times. In Thailand these are called the Wan Phra, with Thais traditionally visiting temples in white clothes on these days.
Obviously for anyone visiting the Land of Smiles, determining what belief systems the Thai people have can be daunting. Thais don’t have a word for Animism in their language and tend to classify all of their adopted belief systems under Buddhism. And, indeed, this may be the best way to describe Thailand’s fusion of beliefs and practices. The reasoning behind using Buddhism as an umbrella term is due to other adopted belief systems all sharing similar components with the kingdom’s officially recognised ‘religion’ (although Buddhism is not generally considered a religion in the same vein as Abrahamic religions).
Buddhism, Animism, and Brahmanism (or Hinduism), all incorporate the worship of spirits and gods who may or may not have merit or good karma. Such beings are used by the Thai people to ask for protection, luck, riches, health and help with moving on to the next life. However, because Animism is strictly based upon the worship of spirits, who may or may not be controlled, it is thought of as being less certain to aid Thai people in their quests for a better life.
Animism also stands in contrast to Buddhist values such as sobriety and self‐control as animist rituals encourage the use of whisky, dancing, and smoking. Regardless of the differences between Animism and Buddhism, monks still play a vital role in both practices. However, at the end of the day, most Thais believe that being a devout Buddhist will lead to them possessing the strongest magical powers.
Thailand
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
One of Thailand’s most famous cultural delights is that of a Thai massage. And, it can be said that once you have one of these, you won’t go back to your previous methods of healing and relaxation. Thai massages have been around for 2,500 years as the method began originally as a type of healing art in India, influenced by Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine.
Thai Traditional massages are unique from Western or European massages in that the receiver lies fully clothed on a mat that is usually on the ground or low to the floor.
For a traditional Thai massage, the masseuse will stretch and pull your limbs while using rocking motions to relieve stress, and improve flexibility and circulation, leading to the inevitable deep relaxation felt by most who have undergone this Eastern‐style massage. Thai massages focus more on the flow of energy, or chi, throughout your body which is much more in line with Asian healing arts.
The energy, or chi, is thought to move through one’s body along pathways known as sens. Sens correspond to different parts of the body, such as the bones, muscles, blood, and nerves. The sens that affect the mind and consciousness are thought of as more subtle channels.
One reason Thai massages focus on the sens, is that practitioners believe that tight muscles cause blockages within different Sen. Such blockages are believed to reduce the flow of life energy, which can cause stiffness resulting in illness. Thai massage therapists employ different techniques that either open or tighten different Sen lines to correct the flow of life energy.
Although it may sound like a Thai massage may not fix the body, scientific studies have indicated that this myth is incorrect as aches and pains have been known to go away after using this type of therapy. Health issues as migraine headaches, back pain, and joint pain have all been treated successfully by undergoing Thai massage therapy.
Also, researchers concluded that the benefits of using this non‐pharmaceutical type of treatment may ease symptoms for up to 15 weeks. Researchers have also indicated that a Thai massage increases flexibility as it can improve blood flow and oxygen supply to muscles. Thai massage can promote the circulation of both blood and lymph through the use of gentle stretches. The increased circulation then fills the body’s tissues with oxygen. This helps promote cell growth and heart health. It is scientifically known that improved blood circulation stimulates the somatosensory system. This system plays a major role in balance.
For those patients who have anxiety, Thai massages can decrease anxiety while providing a sense of calm and relaxation. Such studies have shown that those who receive the massage, test lower on psychological assessments for stress afterwards. Brain scans have also shown the same results, even beating out traditional forms of physical therapy to treat anxiety. A 2015 study also found that Thai massage significantly reduces levels of a certain stress marker present in the saliva, called sAA.
Since Thai massages incorporate yoga‐like stretching, receivers often report feeling rejuvenated with energy. One small study revealed that between Thai and Swedish massages, the Thai massages left people feeling more energised and renewed. But the researchers of that study do say that there needs to be more research to make a concrete conclusion.
In a traditional Thai massage, practitioners use their hands, thumbs, elbows, forearms, and sometimes even their feet to reduce tension in your muscles. The masseuse may even sit on you to aid in helping you stretch into certain positions. A Thai massage involves the recipient also doing a bit of work as it involves more intense stretching. This method is different to the method used in Swedish massages, as oil and deep kneading are instead used, while the recipient lays still.
After a Thai massage, a person may feel very relaxed, however, it is important to note that muscles have been stretched, worked, and prodded. After a Thai massage, a person should rest and drink plenty of water. There are no set guidelines or recommendations for how often a person should get a Thai massage.
But, it is important to avoid a Thai massage when recovering from an injury as the physical intensity of the massage can cause further injury to the body.
Because Thai massage has profound effects on your circulatory system, make sure you check with your doctor before you schedule a massage, especially if you have: diabetes, open wounds, underwent surgery recently, cancer, are pregnant, heart disease or coronary artery disease, conditions that affect your spine, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, deep vein thrombosis, neurological disorders, burns, bleeding disorders, or thrombocytopenia.
While this list is not conclusive, it is important to consult a physician if you have any underlying health issues before getting a Thai massage to minimize the risk of harm.
