Trump faces 37 charges over classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

The indictment of Donald Trump on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate has thrust a high-profile case into the spotlight, marking a significant development in the United States Justice Department’s history. This comes less than three months after Trump faced 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York, making it the most substantial legal threat he has encountered thus far.

Follow us on :













On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Florida, following his recent indictment on 37 charges concerning the alleged possession and concealment of classified documents he acquired upon leaving the White House. According to prosecutors, these documents contained sensitive information that could potentially jeopardise national security, harm foreign relations, and put human assets at risk, as detailed in the indictment. They also claim that Trump and his team carelessly stored the documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Furthermore, Trump and his aide, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, are accused of attempting to hide the documents as the FBI’s investigation intensified.

*Read the full indictment text below. Click here to download a pdf if you are unable to view the document below.*