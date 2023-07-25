Hilarious hair-rasing mix-up as neighbour reports woman’s wig as a potential murder victim

Picture courtesy of @classy_melita TikTok

A hilarious hair-rasing incident occurred in the United States when a woman’s wig was mistaken for a possible murder victim. Toria Townsend, a 30 year old woman, recently shared on her TikTok account @classy_melita that a few days ago, police were called to her home due to a neighbour’s reported sighting of what appeared to be a women’s dead body in the boot of her car. It turned out that the questionable object was indeed just Townsend’s wig.

Her video detailing the incident gave people quite a shock. It is fair to admit, at first glance, the back area of Townsend’s car looked as if it hid a woman’s corpse, and strands of long hair emerging from the rear made it appear as ominous.

After receiving the report, a group of police officers arrived at Townsend’s residence and rang the doorbell. They informed her that they had been sent after receiving a report of a suspicious incident involving her car.

The officers’ query was…

“Excuse me, but are you a hairdresser?”

Townsend replied, saying that she was not a hairdresser. The officer then informed her that hair was hanging out of her car.

At that moment, an astounded Townsend exclaimed that it was her wig, evoking spontaneous laughter from the officers, reported Sanook.

Afterwards, Townsend entered her house to fetch the car keys and walked down to reveal the content of her car in front of her house to the law enforcement agents, thereby confirming that the reported hair was of her wig.

In a later conversation, Townsend indicated that she had been rather rushed that day, as she was running late for an appointment with her hairstylist. In her haste, she threw her wig into the back of the car without giving it a second thought, inadvertently setting the stage for confusion. This led to the mix-up that caused her neighbour to mistake the wig for a corpse and report it to the authorities.

Nevertheless, Townsend does not bear any grudges against the neighbour who reported the purported crime scene. Instead, she expressed relief and happiness, highlighting that it is heartening to see how much everyone in her community cares.