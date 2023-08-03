Mountain biking sparks passion in the wild: Couple’s steamy embrace nearly collides with cyclist

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A daring mountain biking incident in South America involving a couple having sex in the wild has set social media on fire. The cyclist almost collided with the unsuspecting couple, who had to disengage in haste and scramble for their clothes.

A viral video lit the blue touch paper on the racy scenario in which a mountain biker almost crashed into a couple passionately involved in an intimate act in the woods. This unexpected confrontation happened while the biker was accelerating along a trail in the dense forest, making a steep ascend.

As the biker hurriedly decelerated and braked, he spotted a man and a woman in the throes of passion in the middle of the trail. With barely a moment to spare, the startled couple separated and frantically started gathering their discarded clothes. While the man managed to pull up his trousers on time, the woman’s lower body remained bare. Embarrassed and shocked, she looked up at the biker and hurriedly moved out of the way.

The cyclist can be seen pointing out that the trail is meant for bikers before continuing his ride, leaving the area with a triumphant shout. The incident is said to have taken place in the rural areas of La Florida, outside Manizales, in the Caldas province of Colombia, last week.

The video has drawn a significant amount of online commentary. One netizen amusingly stated…

“The man had every right to be there. He was also ‘riding’!”

Another questioned…

“Where does it specify it’s a cycle trail? They can also enjoy the hill. The forest is for everyone.”

In contrast, some criticised the cyclist for being impolite and interrupting this natural act of love. The unexpected encounter brings forth an interesting debate about public space usage, pitting adrenaline-fueled activities against intimate relaxation in nature.

