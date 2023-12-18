A Taiwanese fruit vendor turns heads with bikini attire in cold weather

Photo taken from Khaosod

Over the past week, a rapid plunge in Taiwan’s temperatures to approximately 9 to 10 degrees Celsius

has seen many people bundling up to beat the chill. However, a fruit vendor in Changhua City‘s Tianwei Night market has turned heads by braving the cold in nothing but a bikini. The bikini-clad vendor has caused a stir on social media.

The vendor, known as Lua Lua, is actually a professional model hired to promote the fruit stand. Her scanty attire has garnered significant attention, boosting sales at the stall. This marketing strategy, involving attractive women, is a new approach adopted by many night market vendors.

However, Lua’s minimal attire amidst the cold weather, which dropped to 10 degrees Celsius, has caused concern among customers and close-up videos show her visibly shivering from the cold.

Despite the freezing temperatures, Lua spent two hours handing out free fruit samples. She revealed that she had committed to the promotional gig two months in advance, not anticipating the cold weather. The abrupt drop in temperatures this week has led to an outpouring of sympathy from the public, with many wishing she could quickly put on some warm clothes.

