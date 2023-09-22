Sweet solution: Honey rushed to rescue as child swallows button battery

Photo: Sanook

Parents have been warned to be alert after a seven year old child accidentally swallowed a button battery, prompting doctors to advise a dose of honey on the way to the hospital to save his life.

Children are naturally curious and often put objects in their mouths, leading to accidental ingestion of hazardous items like button batteries. Fortunately, timely surgical intervention saved the life of the child who swallowed the battery. In such instances, doctors recommend administering honey during the journey to the hospital.

According to a report on the ctwant website, a Chinese emergency department doctor revealed a case where a seven year old boy was rushed to the emergency room suspected of having swallowed a button battery.

The child was suffering from abdominal pain, perspiration, and other symptoms. An x-ray confirmed the ingestion of the button battery, which had perforated the intestine. Fortunately, after successful surgery, the child’s vital signs stabilized, and he was recently discharged from the hospital.

Button batteries, similar in size to coins, are found in various electronic products such as children’s toys, cameras, remote controls, and other electrical appliances.

Several cases of children accidentally swallowing these batteries have been reported. The heat generated by the human body can trigger a short circuit in the battery, causing heat and the leakage of chemicals.

“The continuous release of alkali” from the battery can cause “necrosis” of the gastrointestinal wall and intestinal wall, which can be easily destroyed. If the battery is not quickly removed, the intestinal wall will gradually rot, which may cause the intestines to rupture, endangering the child’s life.

The doctor emphasized that “prevention is better than cure.”

Keeping button batteries away from children is the best way to prevent accidental ingestion. Batteries should be placed in high locations out of the reach of children.

If a child does swallow a battery, and it will take a significant amount of time to reach the emergency room, it is recommended that the child drinks honey first.

Follow us on :













This can effectively alleviate the time the battery releases alkali. The child should be given two teaspoons of honey every ten minutes for six consecutive times to buy time for initial first aid, reported Sanook.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.