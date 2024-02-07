Mountain ride at Hong Kong Disneyland malfunctions, 12 rescued

Photo courtesy of South China Morning Post

At Hong Kong Disneyland, 12 thrill-seekers found themselves stranded on the iconic rollercoaster Hyperspace Mountain as it ground to an abrupt halt.

Authorities sprang into action as police and fire services rushed to the scene following distress calls at precisely 3.16pm local time (2.16pm Thailand time) this afternoon.

Despite the harrowing situation, there were no injuries reported and no smoke or fire to add to the drama confirmed a police spokeswoman.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to rescue the stranded passengers. With precision and efficiency, the last of the 12 individuals were safely evacuated by 4.16pm local time, according to a fire services representative.

Located near Hong Kong’s bustling international airport, the theme park became a hive of activity, with around 40 firefighters dispatched to the rescue, reported Rappler.

However, amidst the chaos, silence prevailed from Disney DIS.N, as requests for comment went unanswered.

In related news, an Air Canada flight destined for Bangkok was forced to make an emergency diversion to Hong Kong after a passenger fell ill onboard. The Air Canada Boeing 787, which operates flights between Vancouver and Bangkok, declared an emergency on February 4, prompting its redirection to Hong Kong. Flight AC65, a routine scheduled service, is typically operated between Vancouver and Bangkok and was conducted by the aircraft registration C-FRSE.

Follow us on :













In other news, the Hong Kong government rolled out a measure allowing diagonal pedestrian crossings at selected intersections. The first pilot project, initiated on January 31, can be found at the bustling junction of Sha Kok Road and Yat Tai Street in Sha Tin. This move, aimed at streamlining foot traffic, has garnered applause from citizens eager to slash their waiting time at traffic lights.

At the Sha Kok Road and Yat Tai Street intersection, a surge of pedestrians has been spotted traversing the road diagonally. The implementation of diagonal crossing has been met with resounding approval, eliminating the frustrating wait for traffic lights that often extend to several minutes.