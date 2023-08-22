Daughter missing 17 years found living across the street

Image via Khaosod

An unexpected reunion occurred after 17 years when a couple discovered their missing daughter living just across the street. The unusual story, which transpired in the Guizhou province of China, has left the family in disbelief.

On August 2, 1999, the peaceful life of a couple was abruptly shattered when their three year old daughter went missing at a local market. According to reports, the couple would habitually bring their young daughter to the market where they sold goods. On the day of the incident, the market was bustling with customers, distracting the parents.

Initially, when they couldn’t locate their daughter, they assumed she was playing with relatives at a nearby stall. They continued their business, not suspecting any foul play. However, when two hours passed, the mother started to sense something was amiss. She frantically searched the market for her missing daughter but to no avail.

The following day, the couple reported their daughter missing to the police who suspected human trafficking but had no leads to pursue the investigation.

Fast-forward 17 years, and the couple’s older daughter took to a relative-finding platform to locate her lost sister, providing specific personal details. Shortly after, a 20 year old woman’s details matched those of the daughter’s long-lost missing sister.

Shockingly, this woman resided in a rental house across the street, merely separated by a single lane from her biological family’s residence.

Upon visiting the 20 year old woman, the missing person officials were taken aback by her challenging living conditions. They learned she was an adopted daughter, found by the side of the road, and raised without any abuse or mistreatment.

She was seen as a true daughter by her adoptive father. The officials then took her to the third floor of her rental home and pointed to the pink house across the street, revealing her true parents lived there.

Initially, the young woman was sceptical, so a DNA test was performed with the family living across the street. Five days later, the results confirmed a blood relation – she was definitely their missing daughter.

The officials then arranged a meeting between the two parties. The biological mother rushed to embrace her daughter, who had been separated from her for 17 long years.

The young woman, overcome with emotion, sobbed uncontrollably and called out “Mum” with heartfelt sincerity. A dream the family hardly dared to dream had come true as the mother, father, and older sibling were reunited once more with their missing daughter.