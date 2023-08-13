Sex worker impersonates woman to get customers in Guangdong

Photo courtesy of saostar.vn

A standard arrest of a sex worker by law enforcement in Yangjiang, Guangdong province, in China came with a shocking twist. On closer inspection of the person they arrested on the streets close to Jong San Park, they discovered that the woman detained was in reality a man impersonating a female.

The 39 year old perpetrator named Lam had a petite figure with short bobbed hair, adorned in a white peplum dress. The outfit and appearance made him not only look deceivingly youthful but also allowed him to convincingly impersonate a woman.

The true identity revelation occurred after taking Lam to the police station where considerable astonishment at his impersonation of a woman was expressed by the specialist enforcement team.

Police interrogation revealed that although Lam had previously been involved in sex work, he was unsatisfied with the money he was making as a man in the sex work industry. So consequently, he decided to attempt a faster money-making strategy on that day. He found that by impersonating a woman sex worker, he was able to attract many more customers roadside.

Aided by his sweet face and slender physique, Lam was highly successful in his attempt to impersonate a woman. He was able to attract as many as three customers in a single evening after striking deals at the local park and subsequently accompanying his customers to nearby hotel rooms.

Despite drawing the attention of customers, Lam’s actions also quickly drew the attention of the local police, leading to his ultimate apprehension. He was sentenced to 12 days of imprisonment, including a fine in accordance with the law. Expressing regret, Lam said he didn’t think impersonating a woman would be noticed so quickly.

“I never thought the police were so competent. I was caught on my first night trying to make quick money.”

In Thailand, there are many stories of a ladyboys duping unsuspecting tourists or customers. Recently on Pattaya Beach, a transgender woman was caught taking money from tourists. This ladyboy had been arrested in the past. Tourist cops caught her again last night on the beach.