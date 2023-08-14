Bride demands refund after wedding photographer allegedly sleeps with new husband

A bride demands a refund after she found evidence one of her wedding photographers slept with her husband. (via Wikimedia)

A recent chain of events has led to a newlywed furiously demanding a refund from two contracted wedding photographers after she discovered surprising images implicating that one photographer slept with her husband shortly after their marriage ceremony.

The tale unravelled when a wedding photographer sought advice on Reddit from fellow users on how to handle an unexpected situation. The photographer, known under the pseudonym u/Wedding_dude, was contracted to capture the joyous day of a couple who were about to embark on their marital journey early this year.

Since his normal colleague was unable to join, he reached out online and enlisted the assistance of a fellow female photographer, based on her quality portfolio. The pair cooperatively documented the wedding successfully and edited the photos, delivering the final product to their client.

Everything appeared normal initially. However, the past week witnessed a drastic turn of events when the bride sent an aggressive email demanding a full refund for their services.

Baffled, the wedding photographer discovered that the indignation stemmed not from dissatisfaction with the nuptial snapshots, but rather due to personal photographs on her husband’s phone which led to the bride’s infuriation. The photographer explains on Reddit.

“She wants a refund because the woman I hired on the day ended up sleeping with her husband after the wedding, showcasing pictures from his phone as undisputable proof for the claim. It feels like I, professionally walking a client’s dog, am coming back and shooting it… I genuinely feel bad for this woman, but it’s also a hefty sum of money and the job was completed.”

The wedding photographer posted the conundrum needing resolution and sought Reddit users’ advice on the best approach to tackle the situation. His hired assistant was not a regular employee and she fulfilled the contractual obligations capably. But the “extra service” she provided may force him to return all the profits.

Commenters offered various opinions on the issue, though they generally supported the photographer not refunding the money from the wedding shoot.

“Tell her that you’re sorry to hear her situation, but there’s no way you can refund for services that were adequately completed as per contract.”

“Exactly, a spot-on response. You did your job and satisfactorily completed it. What happened with her husband is not related to you or your money. You’re a business owner, not a charity organization.”

“Tell her that you will never work with that woman again, but since she was not directly involved with your business you can’t refund her. Because an unfortunate incident that you couldn’t control happened.”

One commenter had an extra suggestion of how the wedding photographer could keep his hard-earned money but still offer some sort of compensation to the jilted bride.

“Alternatively, you should offer a discount for a ‘next wedding’ in case she decides to part ways with her husband owing to his infidelity.”