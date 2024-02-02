Phuket security meeting enhances tourist safety for Chinese New Year

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 16:03, 02 February 2024| Updated: 16:04, 02 February 2024
Picture courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

A high-level security meeting was convened in Phuket yesterday, guided by the region’s top police officials and led by the Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Sinlert Sukhum. As per the directive of the Phuket Governor, the meeting aimed to bolster safety measures for tourists in anticipation of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, occurring from February 10-15.

The agenda of the meeting revolved around the safety of tourists on land and at sea. It was hosted at the 191 Incident Report Center, situated within the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town. In addition to Sinlert Sukhum, the meeting saw the presence of several other high-ranking officials.

These included Teerawat Liamsuwan, Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police; Padthongtew Damapong, Superintendent of the Phuket Airport Immigration Checkpoint; Ekkachai Siri, Inspector General of the Phuket Tourist Police, and Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Director of TAT Phuket Office.

Interestingly, the meeting also saw active participation from representatives of the private sector, which included tour operators and Sarayuth Mallam, Vice President of Government Relations at the Phuket Tourist Association. This collaborative endeavour aimed to devise safety guidelines, seeking cooperation and support from business operators in the region, reported the Phuket News.

The central theme of the discussion emphasised tourists’ strict compliance with the provincial and national regulations and laws for their safety throughout their stay in the holiday town of Phuket. Sinlert reiterated that the police were fully equipped and prepared to ensure the convenience and safety of both citizens and tourists, with a primary focus on the protection of life and property.

A broad spectrum of safety measures, applicable both on land and at sea, were deliberated upon during the meeting. The objective was to instil confidence in tourism and uphold Phuket’s image as a secure destination for travellers worldwide, as per the official report of the meeting.

