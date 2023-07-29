Phuket and neighbouring provinces bracing for heavy rainfall

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Phuket branch has issued a strong warning cautioning of substantial rainfall anticipated in Phuket and its peripheral regions from July 30 until August 2. The warning is extended over four provinces stretching along the Andaman coast.

The Southwestern Meteorology Centre, functioning near Phuket International Airport, sent out the warning about heavy rainfall at 6am yesterday and repeated it today. The heavy rains are anticipated to begin tomorrow, as outlined in the most recent caution issued by Phuket Met Director Weera Samalee. The forecast from Phuket Met also predicts that the onset of damp conditions will begin from today.

Weera warned of the coming rains and the rough sea conditions that will come along with them.

“The abundant and heavy rain will occur in some areas, including the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. People should be cautious due to the severe conditions. The wind waves in the upper part of the Andaman Sea will intensify, reaching up to 2-3 meters high and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas and nearby.

“All ships should proceed with caution and avoid shipping in thundershower areas. Small ships in the upper part of the Andaman Sea should stay at bay. People should be aware of severe weather conditions and stay tuned to official announcements.”

Many seaside regions on the western coastline are already flagged with red flags, indicating the beaches are unsafe for swimming with the precarious conditions. Anyone choosing to hit the beach is encouraged to swim only in areas marked by yellow-red flags, which assures the presence of lifeguards on duty.

The Patong Surf Life Saving Facebook page issued a warning yesterday, with an accompanying video showcasing a tourist being ushered out of the challenging surf. The plea was made at the same time as emergency worker operations fought to rescue and extricate a missing tourist who was attempting to swim at Freedom Beach.

As of this morning, there have been no reports or updates on this case, reports The Phuket News. This is not the first time that a swimmer was swept away by the monsoon currents on Freedom Beach as a similar incident took place two years ago.