Fatal stabbing casts shadow over Patong's vibrant nightlife

As the first light of dawn broke over Patong, a grim discovery was made on the streets of this bustling tourist hotspot. A staffer from a local karaoke venue, named Itthinan Khola, was found lifeless on the footpath outside a similar establishment on Phra Metta Rd. The 24 year old victim, originally from Nong Bua Lamphu, had suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest. News of the tragic event quickly reached the local police, thanks to a vigilant citizen’s call at around 5:35 am.

In response to the distress call, Patong Police, led by Lieutenant Sarawut Phutthaphonphiban, arrived promptly at the scene. They were accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Naruphon Phrutinont, investigators, a medical response team from Patong Hospital, and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation. The victim’s body was subsequently transported to Patong Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The police’s initial investigation established that Itthinan was employed at a different karaoke venue further down the same street. Eyewitness accounts revealed that the young man was involved in a heated altercation with a group of individuals inside his place of work prior to the incident.

The police have theorised that one or more members of this group lurked in the shadows, waiting for Itthinan to leave his workplace at closing time. Once he stepped out, they launched their violent attack. Despite his desperate attempts to escape, Itthinan could only manage to stumble a few paces to the next karaoke venue down the street before succumbing to his injuries.

During their initial sweep of the crime scene, the officers spotted a man named Nachat Rattanarat. The 32 year old, also a native of Surat Thani, had visible signs of a recent scuffle – bruises and abrasions adorned his face, reported Phuket News. Interestingly, he was a fellow employee at the same karaoke establishment where Itthinan worked. This fact, coupled with his apparent injuries, led the police to take him into custody for further questioning at the Patong Police Station.

As the investigation continues, the police are yet to release the name of the karaoke venue where Itthinan was employed. The tragic incident has cast a dark shadow over the typically vibrant nightlife of Patong, reminding us all that even in places of joy and celebration, danger may lurk just around the corner. Stay updated on the latest news in Phuket.