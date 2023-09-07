Jomtien Beach fishing frenzy: Pattaya’s untidy shoreline sparks concerns

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News.

Jomtien Beach in Pattaya has been a subject of concern recently due to the cluttered state of its local fishing section. The area, specifically near the Chaiyapreuk intersection, has been criticised by citizens for being untidy and disorganised, potentially harming the city’s tourism image. This area serves as a docking and temporary seafood market spot for local fishermen.

Locals have voiced their concerns about the mess created by scattered fishing equipment and personal belongings, which they believe is not only unsightly but also contradicts Pattaya’s commitment to beach cleanliness for the enjoyment of both residents and tourists. The cluttered state of this section of the beach has been detrimental to the overall aesthetic appeal of the tourist hotspot, leading to an outcry from the local community and visitors alike.

Addressing the concerns, Nares Saelee, the chairman of the local fishermen’s group at Jomtien Beach, acknowledged the issues and promised improvements. He confessed that the current state of the area is indeed unclean and cluttered. In an earnest effort to rectify the situation, Saelee and his colleagues expressed their sincere intention to tidy up the area and improve its current state, reported The Pattaya News.

In a display of accountability, the local fishing community extended their apologies to both residents and tourists for the inconvenience caused by the untidiness. They have also committed to implementing measures to prevent such oversights in the future. This move demonstrates their dedication to meeting the community’s expectations and maintaining the city’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination.

Nares encouraged the public to monitor their progress and gave assurance that noticeable improvements would be seen within a week. This pledge from the local fishermen’s group is a significant step towards resolving the current issue, demonstrating their commitment to the city’s cleanliness and tourism image.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure you that we are working on improving the situation. We invite the public to follow up on our progress within a week.”

It remains to be seen how these committed improvements will affect the overall state of the beach and the city’s tourism image. However, the fishermen’s pledge certainly offers a glimmer of hope for a cleaner, more organised Jomtien Beach in the near future.

