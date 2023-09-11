Stray dog sanctuary’s ‘leash’ of hope in jeopardy as land lease nears end

Picture courtesy of Hope For Strays Foundation.

In an unexpected turn of events, Hope for Strays Foundation, a registered non-profit organisation, is facing a critical situation. Located in Nongprue, to the east of Pattaya, the Foundation is a sanctuary for over 300 dogs. However, the impending end of the land lease in March of next year has put the existence of the shelter in jeopardy. A new home is urgently needed for these dogs, and the current shelter must be dismantled.

For nearly 15 years, Hope for Strays has been a beacon of hope for abandoned, abused, and neglected dogs in Thailand. Over the past seven years, the shelter has been their refuge, offering them love, care, and a second chance at life. Thousands of vaccinations have been administered here, over 400 dogs have been sterilised, and countless sick or injured dogs have received veterinary treatment. The shelter even provides twice-daily meals for many street dogs. The thought of these dogs facing an uncertain future due to the lack of a shelter is heart-wrenching.

The foundation spokesperson said it is heartbreaking to think of the uncertain future these dogs face if we cannot secure a new shelter for them.

“We are in desperate need of financial assistance to construct a new shelter that can accommodate these beloved dogs and ensure their safety and happiness.”

Funds are now urgently needed for multiple purposes. The first step is the acquisition of suitable land. The only viable option currently is some farmland in north-central Thailand. Although the land has been paid for, it lacks the necessary services required to operate the shelter. The area also sees fewer tourists, who contribute significantly to the Foundation’s income in Pattaya.

The next step is the construction of the new shelter. It must be designed to include suitable enclosures, comfortable living spaces, proper ventilation, and essential amenities to cater to the needs of the rescued dogs. The existing shelter also has to be demolished to meet the landowner’s conditions of returning the land to its original state.

The foundation spokesperson made known that they need to raise funds to acquire some suitable land.

“We need to find a plot of land that offers ample space and a safe environment for the dogs to thrive. Shelter construction: Building a new facility with appropriate enclosures, comfortable living spaces, proper ventilation, and essential amenities to cater to the unique needs of the rescues. Demolition of the existing shelter to meet landowner requirements of returning the land to its original condition.”

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. Time is needed to design, obtain permits for, and build the new shelter, as well as to dismantle the old one and transfer the Foundation registration. An initial amount of 1 million baht is sought to construct a wall around the land, provide electrical service, and commence the building of kennels.

As the situation stands, these innocent lives depend on collective efforts to secure a safe and comfortable environment. No dog should be left behind or forced to suffer due to circumstances beyond their control. To contribute to the creation of a new shelter, visit Hope for Strays.

