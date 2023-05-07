Pattaya looks to allocate 30 million baht to Bali Hai Pier repair and upgrade

Bali Hai Pier, photo by Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya is looking to allocate 30 million baht for the repair and upgrade of the popular Bali Hai Pier. Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced on May 3 that the Bali Hai bridge, which connects the pier to the mainland, was deteriorating and required repair work to its foundations. The last significant maintenance performed on the bridge was back in 2015, although it had been resurfaced in 2017.

The mayor also recommended constructing a roof over the bridge area to shelter tourists from the sun and rain during their visits. At present, Pattaya has around 20 million baht available and designated for Bali Hai maintenance purposes, Pattaya Mail reported. However, the estimated cost for the necessary repairs and upgrades amounts to 30 million baht. Poramet stated that the city council would be requested to allocate additional funds to cover the difference in costs.

The planned repairs and upgrades to Bali Hai Pier are important for maintaining the structural integrity and safety of the bridge. These improvements are also crucial for enhancing the overall experience and satisfaction of tourists, who contribute significantly to the local economy. By ensuring the pier remains in excellent condition, Pattaya can continue to attract visitors from around the globe and maintain its international appeal.

Investments in improvements such as this one are a crucial part of Pattaya’s ongoing development and sustainability. Ensuring that the city’s vital infrastructure can meet the demands of an ever-increasing tourism industry is essential.

Pattaya currently has a few construction projects underway. In a public forum held on May 3, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet defended the delayed drainage pipe project under the railway parallel road. However, the mayor delivered disappointing news that the work would be on hold until at least October. The mayor attributed the delays to poor planning and a lack of coordination with the State Railway of Thailand.