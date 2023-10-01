Woman found dead in Prachin Buri hut prompts discussion on rural mental health awareness

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a tragic incident, a 40 year old woman was found dead in a hut located approximately 2 kilometres away from a village in Prachin Buri, Thailand. The incident happened today.

The woman was discovered by local police and medical professionals who confirmed her death to be over three hours old. There were no signs of physical violence or struggle at the scene.

Bee had been living alone in the hut, situated on the outskirts of the village. Prior to her death, she left a letter for her older sister, urging her to take good care of their mother.

Bee’s sister, who was shocked by the news of her sibling’s death, shared that she had had a conversation with Bee, who had seemed distraught. She had suspected something was amiss but had not anticipated such a tragic event, reported KhaoSod.

Bee was known to be a solitary person, often seen talking to herself. She claimed that the spirit of their deceased brother had taken residence within her.

Her neighbours, including a local named Wasin, recounted these instances, stating that Bee might have been communicating with her late brother’s spirit. Wasin expressed his shock at Bee’s death, saying that she had followed her brother in death.

Two days ago, a tragic incident occurred in Udon Thani province when a young woman was discovered dead in her ex-boyfriend’s room. Authorities promptly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Follow us on :













The victim, 21 year old Supak, was found lifeless on the floor of room A9. The room’s occupant, a 20 year old named Charupong, revealed that the deceased had consumed an excessive amount of a recreational drug commonly referred to as Pro or Happy Pill the previous night, resulting in a fatal overdose. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.