Unidentified tourist found lifeless off Pattaya coast

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A male tourist, believed to be of Indian nationality, was discovered lifeless, floating off the coast of Pattaya’s vibrant Walking Street this morning.

The grim find unfolded around 10.30am near Soi 14, sparking concern through the area and prompting a rapid response from local authorities.

Pattaya police, in collaboration with Tourist Police, immigration officers, and rescue personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene following the report. The lifeless body, estimated to have been dead for at least three hours, was spotted approximately 20 metres from the shoreline.

Dressed in black shorts and a brown T-shirt, the deceased was aged between 40 and 50. Initial examination yielded no discernible signs of foul play. Supaporn Thanudetkhiri, a 25 year old employee at a nearby restaurant on Walking Street, reported the sight of the body, floating near the rear of the eatery, and promptly alerted the authorities.

Pattaya police noted that the deceased probably originated from India based on initial inspection, yet the precise identity of the individual remains to be uncovered, reported Pattaya News.

As investigations unfold, authorities are scouring missing person reports and accommodation records in a bid to identify the man. The deceased’s body has been transferred to Bang Lamung Hospital for a thorough examination.

In related news, a 66 year old French tourist drowned while snorkelling near Koh 9 in Mu Koh Similan National Park last Friday afternoon, January 26. Officials from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 3 were swiftly notified by the Port Security Control Centre in Phang Nga at approximately 3pm. The victim’s identity remains undisclosed, pending notification of relatives.

In other news, a Chinese tourist drowned at Ao Tubtim, Koh Samet, Rayong at 5pm on on January 27. The police officers rushed to the accident scene following a report of a Chinese tourist drowning. Local rescue and Rayong medical teams were also dispatched.

Clad in a blue swimsuit, the 46 year old Chinese tourist lay lifeless. Despite the immediate deployment of first aid by the rescue teams, their efforts proved futile.