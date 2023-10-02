Two burnt murder victims found in Philippines-originated container at Lat Krabang warehouse

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

In a grisly discovery, the lifeless remains of a man and a woman were unearthed inside a container in Lat Krabang, Bangkok. This horrific crime involved the victims being brutally murdered and their bodies set ablaze within the container. The container, which originated from the Philippines, had been under storage at the ICD warehouse in Lat Krabang since September 24.

This shocking revelation came to light at about 5am today when the two decomposing corpses were uncovered within the confines of the ICD warehouse. Initially traced back to the Philippines, the container had lingered at the Laem Chabang seaport since September 24 before being transported to the warehouse today.

The Ruamkatanyu Foundation, a non-profit rescue organisation, promptly reported this gruesome discovery to the authorities. In response, the police from the Bureau of Technology and Cyber Crime (BTC) swiftly arrived at the private property to commence their investigation. Due to the personal nature of the area, access is restricted to outsiders. The police are now diligently pursuing the company responsible for the container’s shipment and are broadening their inquiry.

The identities of the victims remain undisclosed, and the motive behind their barbaric murders remains shrouded in mystery. This shocking incident has left numerous questions unanswered, and the authorities are under mounting pressure to swiftly resolve this gruesome case, and apprehend the culprits responsible.

A representative from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation conveyed the grim details.

“Two bodies, male and female, were found inside a container in a shocking state – they had been horrifically murdered and burnt.”

The police are urging anyone with information about this shocking crime to step forward. As the investigation proceeds, the authorities remain resolute in their determination to unearth the truth behind this appalling incident, ensuring justice for the victims and closure for their grieving families, as reported by Khaosod.

