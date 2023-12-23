Thief caught on CCTV in mobile shop caused 70000 baht loss

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 11:49, 23 December 2023| Updated: 11:49, 23 December 2023
A relaxed criminal was caught on CCTV at a mobile phone shop, casually breaking in to steal property before settling down for a nap.

The thief raided a fridge for a drink, rifling through assets, and then resting before leaving the scene on December 21. The crime, which took place at NP Mobile Service shop in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri, resulted in a loss of almost 70,000 baht.

The shop owner identified the intruder’s activities on the CCTV footage, noting the thief’s entry at 2.07am. After breaking the back door, the criminal, with a white cloth covering his head, slowly sneaked in to open the refrigerator for a drink. The thief then patiently searched the display cabinet, making off with eight mobile phones, five of which were customers’ phones left for repair, two watches, and various branded clothing items; the total value was over 70,000 baht.

The thief then walked into the living room, calmly waiting before changing into the shop owner’s husband’s clothes. The thief leisurely sat at the back of the shop, admiring his loot before making his escape. The criminal spent over four hours in the shop, reported KhaoSod.

The owner expressed her disappointment, urging the criminal to reconsider such actions, noting that there are people with disabilities who are capable of earning a living. The owner also called on the police to expedite the capture and prosecution of the thief, fearing a return or repeated incidents, as the area has frequently been targeted by criminals.

In related news, police were able to identify and arrest three thieves who were stealing electrical cables in Bangkok because the name of one of the thieves was written on the car they used to commit the crime. Officers from the Don Mueang Police Station received numerous theft reports from a construction site of the New Connect Don Mueang condominium on the Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok and attempted to obtain footage from security cameras in the area to identify the thieves’ identities.

