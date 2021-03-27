Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Thailand’s methamphetamine supply is facing a sharp rise out of Myanmar following the recent coup, opening the floodgates to an abundance of “yaba” pills. The Thai narcotics bureau seized over 80 million pills in the past 6 months alone, including a 20 million baht seizure recently, in part due to over-supply from the Covid-19 pandemic. But much more yaba is expected to be flooding across the border as the crisis in Myanmar continues, with strikes and unrest against the military rule raging on.
Organised crime and militias have been emboldened in the face of the national chaos, leading to drug production increasing. Many Burmese groups along the Laos and Thai border, the central hub of drug trade for decades (golden triangle), are already primarily funded by synthetic drug sales. Jeremy Douglas of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime says this is the case historically.
“If past actions are any indicator of what’s coming, then we’re likely to see another increase in synthetic drug production.”
The influx of meth into Thailand has created a surplus of pills in Bangkok, bottoming out the market price. With exports to more profitable countries like Australia and Japan complicated by Covid-19 border tightenings, Yaba is now selling for 50 baht a pop.
Thai authorities estimate three-quarters of illegal drugs are now shipped from Myanmar to Thailand via Laos. More manpower and equipment, such as night-vision, motion sensors and motorbikes, are desperately needed, they say. Recently volunteer groups living in villages along the river have done 24 hour border patrols, which has been helpful in spotting drug runners disguised as fishermen. The traffickers will also avoid areas with a lot of real fishing boats out.
These local volunteer groups fill gaps in police shift changes, and their local knowledge often comes in handy. They don’t make arrests or carry weapons, but they inform police of the movements of traffickers and hiding places amongst the grass and trees along the riverbank. They know of storage spaces holding a tonne of meth pills.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Drugs
Mekong drug bust: methamphetamine seizure valued at 20 million baht
A sack of methamphetamine tablets, valued around 20 million baht, smuggled in tea packets, was seized along the bank of the Mekong River in north-east Thailand, a notorious drug trafficking route.
A longtail boat pulled up to the shore of the Isaan province Mukdahan around 3am yesterday and the driver threw the sack onto the riverbank. Rangers and police, who had been tipped off about a drug shipment coming in from Laos, immediately moved in and the boat sped off.
Inside the sack was 21 green packets labelled Guanyinwang tea. Each packet had 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, according to police and rangers. Soldiers from the Ranger Company 2110 teamed up with police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for the operation.
The Mekong River is a notorious route for the drug trade between Laos and Thailand. Drug trade across the river has been under ongoing watch by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Recently, the UNODC teamed up with Thai authorities for a 2-day assessment on trafficking patterns and organised crime along the Thai-Laos border.
UNODC Regional Representative Jeremy Douglas says the drugs are often moved from the Golden Triangle, which is the area where Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet.
“The Laos border is being heavily used by traffickers to move drugs from the Golden Triangle into Thailand and then onwards for the regional and inter-regional drug trade, especially crystal methamphetamine, but also ketamine and heroin. Trafficking of people and the smuggling of migrants, as well as illicit wildlife and timber trafficking, are also major challenges in the northeast, and precursor chemicals are going back the other way for illicit drug production in Myanmar.”
There have been numerous drug busts along the Mekong River. Recently, police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compressed cannabis from a boat on the Mekong River near the Nakhon Phanom shore. The next day, officers seized another 500 kilograms of cannabis in the same province. Police suspect the cannabis also came across the Mekong River from Laos.
ทหารพรานกองกำลังสุรศักดิ์มนตรี สนธิกำลังร่วมกับหน่วยงานความมั่นคงในพื้นที่…
Posted by กองกำลังสุรศักดิ์มนตรี/กองอำนวยการรักษาความมั่นคงภายใน ภาค ๒ ส่วนแยก ๑ on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Drugs
Pedigree cats seized in drugs raid will be auctioned off
Officials say 6 rare pedigree cats seized in a drugs raid in the eastern province of Rayong, will be auctioned off next month. A number of animal welfare organisations, including The Voice Foundation and the Thai Animal Guardians Association have been campaigning for the auction to be called off and have offered to look after the animals. However, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board says they are unable to hand the cats over as they are not the property of the ONCB.
The animals, 5 Scottish Fold cats and 1 Bengal cat, are believed to have been purchased using drug money and were discovered at the property of a man suspected of belonging to a drug network. The Bangkok Post reports that the network is controlled by someone known as Kook Rayong.
Wichai Chaimongkol from the ONCB says the animals were seized under the law which gives officials the right to confiscate assets acquired through proceeds from the illegal drugs trade. He says some of the assets seized in the raid cannot be kept by the ONCB long-term, which would include the cats. He points out that the ONCB has incurred a financial burden since the cats have been in its care, with his office paying for their food.
The ONCB has been in touch with the cat owner’s relatives and have told them that if they can prove the animals were not purchased with the proceeds of crime, they can claim them. However, none of the suspect’s family members or anyone else has come forward to take the cats. Wichai says the cats will be valued and a price agreed before the auction is arranged. He expects this to happen before April 14.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.
Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.
Investigators are still gathering evidence before issuing the summonses and arrest warrants for the 25 people suspected of being linked to the model’s death, according to the deputy metropolitan police commissioner Jiraphat Phoomjit. He adds that they will also be charged with violating the Emergency Decree.
Many so-called “pretties” work as hostesses at parties that often involve alcohol, drugs and sex work. Some work at promotional events like auto shows. One pretty who spoke to Thai media last month, said that the parties are even categorised depending if drugs or sex are involved, or if the job is just entertainment.
Abuse and danger of the Thai model entertainment industry was brought to light back in 2019 when another model was found dead in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. 25 year old Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpipha died from “extreme alcohol intoxication,” according to an autopsy report. 6 people were found guilty for involvement in her death.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
