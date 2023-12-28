Thailand tourism: 10 provinces elevated to first tier attractions

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has handpicked 10 second-tier provinces to be promoted as first-tier tourist hotspots on December 26.

This strategic initiative, concocted in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, is set to revolutionise the tourism landscape.

The chosen provinces, brimming with untapped potential, include Phrae, Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Phanom, Sisaket, Chanthaburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Trang. A meeting between top brass from TAT highlighted the exceptional prospects these hidden gems possess, earmarking them for an imminent upgrade to first-tier status.

While acknowledging that certain provinces, like Kanchanaburi, may already boast first-tier allure in the tourism arena, the plan is to propel them further into the economic stratosphere, creating a win-win scenario for both tourists and the provinces themselves, reported The Nation.

This audacious campaign, poised for an official launch in January, is set to be inaugurated in style, with none other than Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin gracing the press event. The government’s overarching mission is clear: transform the tourism sector on four fronts – promoting second-tier provinces, ensuring Thailand is an all-year-round destination, enhancing tourist information services, boosting per-trip spending, and enticing visitors to extend their Thai sojourn.

Follow us on :













In related news, World of Statistics has recently crowned Bangkok as the world’s most visited city in 2023, bringing in an impressive 22.78 million tourists. This achievement is doubly significant as Thailand sees not just one, but three of its cities listed in the top 20 most popular tourist destinations. Alongside Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya also made the cut, ranking 14th and 15th respectively.

In other news, Chinese tourist arrivals are staging a phenomenal comeback, promising a lucrative windfall for local hotels just in time for the high season. Analysts predict this tourist surge to continue its upward trajectory, creating an economic boom for the hotel industry.