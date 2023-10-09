Thai truck driver shot in Israel during Hamas attack, contact lost

Photo: Sanook

A 28 year old woman, Supattra Asanok, of Nong Song Hong District, Khon Kaen, revealed a shocking incident involving her 26 year old husband, Phadung Butmo. Phadung, originally from Kham Mueang District, Khon Kaen, currently works as an agricultural goods truck driver in Israel. He was shot in the back and right buttock during a Hamas attack on Israel. He sent pictures of himself holding war ammunition and images of soldiers protecting the labour camp to his wife before losing contact. His condition is currently unknown.

Supattra said that her husband has been working in Israel for a year and five months in a five-year employment contract. Ever since he started working in Israel, he had been in touch every day, sending money home every month for his wife to build their home. He never complained about his living conditions or other troubles, only assuring that he was working hard to provide for the family.

On the night of October 7 at 10pm Thailand time, Phadung called Supattra as usual. They were chatting when she heard several gunshots in rapid succession. Phadung then told her that there was an attack by Israeli soldiers and the opposing party. She could hear her husband scream in pain, telling her that he had been shot twice in the back and right hip amidst the ongoing Hamas attack. The call then got disconnected. Phadung called back later, informing that he had been rescued by Israeli soldiers and was being taken to a post office as the labour camp where he stayed had been attacked and burnt down, reported Sanook.

According to Supattra, from 3am Thailand time till now, she has not been able to contact her husband or any of the Thai people who used to talk and stay with her husband. She informed Phadung’s parents about the incident, who live in Kham Mueang, Khao Suan Kwang. His mother said she would travel to meet the Member of Parliament from Khon Kaen to seek help from the Thai government to bring her son back home as soon as possible. Supattra will also travel to meet her mother-in-law to perform a merit-making ceremony for her husband’s safety tomorrow. She prays for the safety of her husband and all Thai people to return home safely to their parents, relatives, and siblings.

