Thai thief’s pale for love: Beauty heist and boozy escapade

Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์แจ้งข่าวบุรีรัมย์

Police arrested a Thai man who stole 120 packs of skin-whitening products from a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Isaan province of Surin so his girlfriend would have radiant beauty like a superstar. He also stole vodka from a Lotus’s supermarket to throw parties with friends.

The saga began when an eagle-eyed staff member at Lotus’s store caught the 38 year old Singha Toomkhon red-handed as he attempted to steal vodka from the store’s shelves. In a desperate bid to escape, Singha abandoned his ill-gotten gains and made a daring getaway by stealing a black-blue Honda Wave motorcycle belonging to one of the supermarket’s customers.

Upon learning of the incident, the store’s staff promptly filed a complaint with the Satuk Police Station. To the officers’ dismay, Singha was no stranger to them, having previously been involved in the theft of whitening products from another convenience store in the same vicinity.

The long arm of the law eventually caught up with Singha when an officer apprehended him at his residence while he was indulging in alcohol with his friends. In a surprising turn of events, Singha confessed openly to his crimes, providing the police with intricate details of each theft.

Singha admitted to his multiple thefts at Lotus’s, where he had purloined two bottles of vodka on the first occasion and two more on the second, only to be foiled by a vigilant staff member during his third attempt. He confessed to his fondness for the taste of alcohol and his desire to share it with his friends.

Prior to his supermarket exploits, Singha had targeted a convenience store, where he had stolen 120 packs of whitening products. These products, with a cumulative value exceeding 10,000 baht, were intended as gifts for his girlfriend, with whom he had been in a relationship for approximately five months.

He explained that his 35 year old girlfriend had been the inspiration behind the thefts. Singha harboured a deep desire to enhance her beauty and bless her with the radiant complexion of a superstar.

According to a report by Channel 3, the stolen items resulted in damages surpassing 10,000 baht, with the four bottles of vodka alone valued at approximately 7,000 baht, while the skin whitening products accounted for 4,680 baht.

Singha now faces charges under Section 334 of the Criminal Law for dishonestly taking another person’s property. If convicted, he could face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.