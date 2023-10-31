Thailand’s fitness deficit: Running endorsed to get the nation moving

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

Recent statistics from this year reveal that only 62% of the Thai population engage in sufficient physical activities, while over 38% don’t. To encourage an active lifestyle, Social Marketing Thaihealth (SMT) and its network have endorsed running as an affordable and accessible form of exercise.

SMT and the Thai Health Day Run believe that running can pave the way for a healthier and more active lifestyle, both physically and mentally. Running not only improves physical health but also releases endorphins, promoting happiness and well-being.

Many individuals use running as a means to discover new aspects of life and escape from persistent problems such as stress and grief.

Hence, this year, the SMT and the Thai Health Day Run continue to promote the culture of running with the concept “Run towards a new lifestyle together, READY TO MOVE ON.”

The campaign encourages people to run and motivates them to rise and start running through a series of advertisements. The campaign suggests that no matter how you run, just start running, and your life will improve.

The series of adverts also addresses several concerns that many potential runners may have, such as lack of time, nearby running locations, running alone, familiarity with the running location, and lack of enjoyment.

Everyone Can Run

The campaign also features various running locations that many people may be familiar with, as well as new locations that many people may not have considered yet. The campaign series “Everyone Can Run” can be followed up on.

The campaign hopes to encourage society members who see the media to overlook the questions that prevent physical activities and use running to step into a new lifestyle together, reported Sanook.

Those who do not know where to start running can start with SMT at the Thai Health Day Run. This annual running event, organized by SMT, will be held at the Rama 8 Bridge on Sunday, November 5.

Those who like to run near home can follow the 15 Minute Nearby Park project. This project, a collaboration between SMT, Bangkok and the capital’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, encourages running around the house.

The Nearby Park Project opens opportunities for people of all genders and ages to access relaxation and exercise areas within 15 minutes.

Follow us on :













To follow interesting campaign information and good activities from SMT, please follow:

Facebook: Social Marketing Thaihealth by SMT

Line: @thaihealththailand

Tiktok: @thaihealth

Youtube: SocialMarketingTH

Website: Social Marketing for the community

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.