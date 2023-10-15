Thai citizens repatriation from Israel accelerates after death toll rises to 28

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The death toll of Thai citizens from the incidents in Israel has risen to 28, prompting an acceleration in the repatriation of Thai citizens. The process is set to speed up, and more people will be able to be repatriated. At 11am today, at the SC Park Hotel on Praditmanutham Road, Labour Minister Piphath Ratchakitprakarn explained, after welcoming a group of 90 Thai workers from Israel, that 90 Thais have already arrived, and another 137 are expected to arrive between 5am and 6am tomorrow.

The Air Force plane landed at Don Mueang Airport. Some will return on commercial flights, depending on ticket availability. For Thai workers returning home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked them to keep their flight border passes for government reimbursement. Piphath stated that Prime Minister Settha Thaweesin is deeply concerned about how to secure more planes, beyond what has already been arranged. This includes two Nok Air flights, two AirAsia flights, and one Thai Airways flight and airforce plane, which can currently carry 200 passengers each.

There were issues with lost passports during the escape to the bunkers. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared 8,000 backup passports, delivered by an airforce plane, to ensure everyone can return to Thailand. Initially, only 200 people could return, but within three to four days, 400 Thai workers can return daily. Last night, the Ministry of Labour sent an additional five officials, with knowledge of Israel, to assist, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an additional 10.

Thai citizens returned from Israel today, providing assurance that both documentation and repatriation preparedness will speed up. This gives confidence that all 7,000 registered individuals will be able to return to Thailand by early next month. For Thai workers who have not completed their contracts and have returned to Thailand, the Ministry of Labour is ready to assist, coordinating with agencies or employers in Israel. If the situation stabilises and they wish to return to work, the Ministry of Labour, especially the Permanent Secretary, is ready to support, reported KhaoSod.

However, if they do not wish to return to Israel, they are asked to notify their intentions so that the Ministry of Labour can find new employment in other countries. Whether they will earn more than before cannot yet be answered. Those who have not registered for a return are advised to notify the Ministry of Labour if they feel unsafe. All Thai workers watching the news are asked to stay safe and follow the Israeli government’s periodic announcements.

For the deceased, Israel will compensate by taking care of the widow, providing a monthly allowance of about 35,000 baht (US$ 964) until the widow remarries or has a husband, and providing a monthly allowance for children of about 11,000 baht (US$ 303) until they are 18 years old. Thai workers who are injured will receive 15,000 baht (US$ 413), while the deceased will receive 40,000 baht (US$ 1,101) and an additional 40,000 baht for funeral expenses.

For those who want to return again, the Ministry of Labour has informed the prime minister that if anyone has not completed their contract and wants to work abroad in the future, they can rest assured. The Ministry of Labour will coordinate when the situation stabilises to take you back to Israel or work in other countries that have similar or slightly lower income because the government understands that everyone who goes has debts. So if you wish, please notify the Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour.

For those who pay for themselves, please keep the ticket, the government will take responsibility for the care. For today, if anyone is not able to travel back to their hometown after returning, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Chairman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, has notified that if anyone is not convenient to travel back, please notify your intentions. Paetongtarn will take care of the accommodation initially. However, she would like to encourage everyone and if there is anything lacking, please coordinate with the Ministry of Labour for assistance, reiterating that the government is sorry for what happened, especially the loss. But anyway, you have to give encouragement to those who are behind.

Follow us on :













Justice Minister Thawi Sodsong expressed his condolences to Thai workers, knowing that today 28 people died and nearly 20 were injured, emphasizing that the safe return of Thai workers is the government’s top priority. For those who are taken hostage, the government is trying to help as much as possible. In addition, there will be assistance in terms of workers’ debts, as it is well known that some workers have to borrow money to go to work, which will be fair, especially in terms of non-systemic debt.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.