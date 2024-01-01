Thai public sentiment: 2023 economic challenges impact happiness levels

Photo courtesy of Frida Aguilar Estrada (iStock)

A recent year-end poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) has revealed that while a majority of the Thai populace were content with their personal lives in 2023, about a third expressed discontentment with the economic challenges that the nation faced in the same year.

The poll, executed telephonically from Dec 12-20, engaged a diverse group of 1,310 participants. These individuals, all aged 18 and above, came from various educational backgrounds, professional fields and income brackets.

On the subject of overall contentment, slightly over 42% of those surveyed expressed that they were fairly happy. This sentiment primarily stemmed from the quality time they spent with their families, their state of good health, employment stability, and freedom from debt-related issues.

In stark contrast, approximately 28% of the respondents disagreed, attributing their unhappiness in 2023 to the nation’s prolonged economic downturn, their low earnings, the escalating cost of living, and lingering political uncertainties.

Only a fraction above 18% of those polled declared that they were very happy. This group attributed their joy to factors such as secure and lucrative employment, excellent health, and harmonious relationships with family and other relatives.

Meanwhile, about 10% of those surveyed shared that they were thoroughly unhappy, citing reasons such as job scarcity, debt problems, low income, skyrocketing living costs and health-related issues.

When queried about the most aggravating issue in 2023, a significant majority approximately 59% chose economic troubles. This was followed by political uncertainties (25%), high energy costs (21%), health concerns (20%), and drug trafficking (20%), reported Bangkok Post.

Further issues that elicited annoyance included low prices for farm products (16%), crime and safety (14%), environmental issues and natural disasters (12%), social conflicts (11%), corruption (10%), traffic (8%), the justice system (6%), bureaucracy (5%) and international conflicts (5%). The survey thus offers a comprehensive insight into the various challenges that the Thai populace faced in 2023 and their corresponding levels of contentment or discontentment.