Teenager had motorcycle stolen after leaving it for 10 minutes

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A teenager had his motorcycle stolen after parking it outside a condo in Pattaya for a mere 10 minutes on January 27.

The 16 year old victim, Panupong, reported the theft to Pattaya police at 5.30pm. The black Honda PCX, purchased by Panupong’s mother for his daily commute and delivery gigs, was snatched from its spot outside the apartment.

Panupong narrated the events, revealing that he had momentarily left the bike unattended while collecting items from his apartment. In that brief lapse, two helmeted thieves swooped in, captured by surveillance footage. One assailant swiftly hopped onto the Honda PCX, and with the help of his accomplice, dragged the bike away.

Expressing not only the inconvenience of losing his primary mode of transport but also fears of the stolen motorcycle being used for illicit activities, Panupong urgently called on the police to recover the vehicle and bring the culprits to justice, reported Pattaya News.

The stolen motorcycle, adorned with a Rayong licence plate, serves as both Panupong’s school commute and a source of additional income through delivery work.

In related news, in Phatthalung province, a 63 year old double amputee who is a resident of the village of Talenoi in Khuan Khanun district had her money stolen, which was meant for her prosthetic legs appointment on December 26 last year.

Follow us on :













Nuuray, known as Aunt Pong, underwent double leg amputation due to diabetes, first in 2021 and then in 2023. When her wounds healed, she was set to receive prosthetic legs to help with her daily life. However, a lack of funds meant she had to organise a fundraiser, which raised 13,000 baht.

In other news, a 24 year old man has been arrested for stealing over 3.4 million baht from a 97-year-old woman. The arrest of the accused, Thanapat (surname withheld), was executed on January 16 by Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphong Wongketuchai, the head of Ban Pong Police Station in Ratchaburi Province, along with his investigative team.