Snake in the grass: Thai woman seeks protection from perverted rescuer

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวทั่วไทยนิวส์

A Thai woman sought protection after a man, claiming to be a rescuer of the Daan Samrong Municipality in Samut Prakanr province near Bangkok, asked for sex in return for a snake capture.

Claiming to be a rescuer from the Daan Samrong Municipality, a man approached A, offering assistance in catching the reptile. However, his ulterior motives soon came to light when he made a shocking demand: sex in return for his “services.”

Frightened and concerned for her safety, A promptly complained to Samrong Nuea Police Station on August 3. Armed with screenshots of her conversations with the perverted snake rescuer, she handed over crucial evidence to the police.

It all began on August 2, when A spotted the snake inside her home and reached out for help by dialling the hotline 1677. In response, three individuals from the Daan Samrong Municipality arrived at her house, supposedly to rescue her from the slithery intruder. Alongside them, a group of teenagers, whom A believed to be rescue volunteers in the area, also joined the search for the snake. However, their combined efforts proved futile as the creature remained elusive, and they all departed.

Later that day, A received a call from a man introducing himself as Bell, claiming to be the leader of the rescue team. Bell made a shocking proposition, offering to catch the snake in exchange for sexual favours from A. Appalled by his audacity, she immediately terminated the call and rushed to the municipality office, determined to identify the perpetrator named Bell. However, much to her surprise, no one at the office had any knowledge of such an individual.

But the nightmare was far from over. Undeterred, Bell continued his harassment through messages on the LINE application, persistently demanding sex and ominously informing A that he knew where she lived. To add to her distress, he even sent her a picture of a naked man, whom he claimed would come to her house to collect the “remuneration” for the snake capture. His messages took a sexually explicit turn, prompting A to take screenshots as evidence.

Channel 3, a local media outlet, reached out to one of the rescue teams that had visited A’s house. Decha Boondee, a volunteer member, confirmed that they had shared A’s information in various rescue team group chats to ensure prompt assistance. Decha visited her house as well but, like his counterparts, couldn’t locate the snake. He emphasized that capturing snakes was a part of their volunteer work, and they never charged residents for their services. Despite his efforts, he could not identify anyone matching the description of Bell.

As the police investigation remains ongoing, A urgently implores the authorities to act swiftly, fearing that the suspect, armed with her contact information, could reach her at any time.