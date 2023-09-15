Shocking treatment: Thai-American couple demands justice after electric shock in Chon Buri hotel jacuzzi

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนท์ คนแฝด

A pregnant Thai woman and her American husband demanded compensation after the couple and their son were electrocuted while bathing in a luxury hotel jacuzzi in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province. The woman is also concerned about the effect of the electric shock on her unborn baby.

The 30 year old woman, Monthakan Khansantier, sought the help of a renowned Thai lawyer, Ronnarong Kaewphet, after the hotel offered her only 100,000 baht in compensation. Monthakan said the treatment was unfair as she and her family almost died and they are now afraid to engage in any pool-related activities.

Monthakan told the Daily News that she and her family stayed at the luxury hotel for three days from August 20 to 23 this year. The stay cost 3,364 baht per night, which she said was reasonable.

Monthakan said she was happy until the shocking incident on the final day of their stay. Her husband, three year old son and herself were enjoying the jacuzzi on the hotel’s rooftop. After 20 minutes in the pool, they all felt numb all over their bodies and found it difficult to move their legs and arms.

They struggled to exit the pool and asked hotel staff for help. Hotel staff took them to the hospital, where the doctor told them they had received a five-second electric shock. They were admitted to the hospital for further tests. Monthakan revealed she is five months pregnant and worried about the effect the shock may have had on her unborn baby. There has been no news on whether the unborn baby is affected.

Monthakan explained that they asked the hotel about compensation and the hotel said it was happy to cover medical expenses up to a maximum of 100,000 baht. The hotel added that the family would have to furnish receipts as proof of their incurred medical costs.

Monthakan and her husband felt this was unfair and the hotel did not take the issue seriously.

Lawyer Ronnarong told the media that he would accompany the family to the Chon Buri Police Station to file a complaint accusing the hotel of recklessly causing injury. He would also report the matter to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

Commenting on the matter, Ronnarong said that safety was the hotel’s responsibility and that the hotel should not demand receipts from victims as a prerequisite for compensation.

