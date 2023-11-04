Rare Malayan tiger spotted in Thailand’s Bang Lang National Park

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) recently reported the sighting of a Malayan tiger in Yala‘s Bang Lang National Park. The news surfaced on the DNP‘s official Facebook page, revealing that the Malayan tiger is among several sub-species found in the southern border regions of Thailand and Malaysia.

Bang Lang National Park and Hala-Bala Wildlife Sanctuary are the only two locations in Thailand where Malayan tigers have been spotted. In contrast, the central and western regions of the country are home to the Indochinese tigers.

This recent spotting of the Malayan tiger, named Bang Lang 01, has been attributed to the Smart Patrol system. This innovative tracking and monitoring system has been implemented to safeguard wildlife and prevent any threats to protected forests.

Bang Lang 01 was captured on trap cameras, a method deployed by DNP officials to explore the forest and gather detailed information about the wildlife inhabiting it. These cameras have proven invaluable in the endeavour to understand and protect these majestic creatures better.

The Smart Patrol system and the use of trap cameras represent significant strides in conservation efforts. They provide essential data that aids in the formulation of effective strategies to protect and preserve the diverse wildlife present in Thailand’s national parks and sanctuaries, reported Bangkok Post.

This sighting has sparked renewed interest in the Malayan tiger, emphasising the importance of continued conservation efforts. It serves as a powerful reminder of the hidden treasures nestled within Thailand’s lush landscapes and the need to protect them for future generations.

In related news, the future conservation of tigers within Thailand’s natural habitats confronts a formidable adversary in the form of climate change, according to Jatuporn Buruspat, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Something that is significantly augmenting his concern is the forest fires that relentlessly gnaw away at the territory of these apex predators. Read more about this story HERE.

