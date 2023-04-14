PM Prayut to join 10 UTN rallies in push for election victory

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (centre), out campaigning in Bangkok on April 7. Picture courtesy of Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is set to attend at least 10 campaign rallies across Thailand, hosted by the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party in preparation for the May 14 General Election. As the UTN’s chief strategist, the 69 year old Gen. Prayut will start his campaign tour in Bangkok, and will put on festival attire to participate in Songkran festivities alongside residents.

UTN secretary-general Akanat Promphan announced the party’s commitment to implementing a 1,000 baht monthly allowance for the elderly, as well as reminding party candidates to adhere to election rules prohibiting live entertainment at campaign events, reported Bangkok Post.

In other political news, the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has launched a new single with an upbeat tune to represent its election campaign. The song, which will be played at nationwide rallies, communicates party leader Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon’s objectives to overcome social and political issues, reduce poverty, implement effective water irrigation, and provide land to farmers without land.

The Democrat Party has raised concerns about the feasibility of budget-heavy populist policies promised by other parties. Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit informed the Election Commission (EC) of the party’s plans to finance campaign promises using 1 trillion baht from unspent state agency funds. However, he added that there would only be around 200 billion baht available in the state coffers for the next government’s economic initiatives.

Finally, the Move Forward Party (MFP) has proposed numerous air quality improvement measures as part of its election campaign. These measures include pushing for draft bills on clean air and movement restrictions for toxic substances, allocating budgets for bush fire prevention, banning products made from forest burning, offering free vehicle engine checks, providing respiratory check-ups for upper northern residents, and designating pollution-safe zones for children.

The EC on Wednesday announced that 2,350,969 people have registered for advance voting ahead of the May 14 General Election.