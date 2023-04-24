Power bank explosion causes panic over safety concerns

PHOTO: Sanook

A recent Facebook post showing a severely burnt table and the charred remains of a power bank that caught fire has raised concerns about the safety of the product and prompted calls for an investigation. The user who posted the shocking image detailed their harrowing experience in the accompanying caption.

According to the post, the incident occurred at night when the user smelled something burning and discovered thick smoke pouring out of their bedroom. With the help of their father and partner, they searched for the source of the fire, only to find the power bank, which had been left on the table, reduced to a tiny, charred remnant. The user stressed that the power bank was not charging at the time and was simply lying on the table. They speculated that the hot weather may have contributed to the incident, which also damaged a pair of headphones placed next to the power bank.

Many commenters on the post recognized the power bank as a popular model that is widely used, leading to increased concerns about the product’s safety. Some users called for an investigation into the cause of the fire and for the manufacturer to take responsibility for any potential defects in the product.

As power banks have become increasingly popular and necessary for users to charge their devices on the go, incidents like this one highlight the importance of ensuring the safety of these products. Manufacturers should prioritize rigorous testing and quality control to minimize the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.

In response to the growing concerns, some experts have recommended that users take precautions when using power banks, such as avoiding overcharging, not exposing the devices to extreme temperatures, and using only reputable brands with safety certifications.

The incident has served as a stark reminder for users to remain vigilant when using electronic devices and to report any concerns about product safety to the relevant authorities. As more people become aware of the potential risks associated with power banks, it is hoped that manufacturers will take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of their products and prevent future incidents.