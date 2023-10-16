Online beverage shop rouses uproar for negative quote on customer’s cup, sparking debate on social media

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash.

A viral post on social media sparked debate after a woman, who ordered a drink through an online application, was taken aback by the negative quote written on her cup.

The beverage shop, known for its creativity, typically writes profound quotes on its products. However, the woman felt insulted by the negative quote. Despite the mixed reactions of netizens, many advised the shop to resort to positive affirmations instead.

The incident came to light when the viral post was shared by a consumer rights page, narrating the experience of a woman who had ordered a drink through an online application. She was shocked when she received her order with an insulting message written on the cup.

The message on the cup read…

“Stop pretending to be good. It’s nauseating. Be real for once!”

The woman expressed her disappointment.

“I feel insulted. I didn’t expect to be insulted when I ordered a drink.”

She also shared that her partner had ordered from the same shop previously and received a cup with a much more positive message.

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, who expressed their opinions on the issue. While some found it amusing, the majority of the comments agreed that the message was inappropriate.

Many stated that even though the shop might have intended the message to be humorous, it could be taken negatively by customers. They pointed out that customers who pay for a product expect good service and positive messages, reported Khaosod.

The netizens further suggested that the shop should use positive quotes instead and proposed a few phrases.

“A cute motivational quote would be better.”

“Positive messages are safer.”

“Customers are diverse, choose your words wisely.”

However, some comments were harshly critical.

“The seller might find it funny, but the buyer does not.”

“Is this a motivational quote?”

“It reflects the owner’s personality.”

“There are better phrases than this.”

“Too harsh, there are hundreds of good quotes out there.”

Follow us on :













Nevertheless, there are also comments requesting the shop to clarify the whole situation. As the controversy continues to unfold, the conclusion remains to be seen.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.