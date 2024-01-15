Oink oink: Unidentified man allegedly rapes pregnant pig in Buriram

Photo via MGR Online

An unidentified man allegedly raped a pregnant pig in a pen at a Thai woman’s home leaving residents living in fear in the Chalerm Phra Kiat district in the Isaan province of Buriram.

Concerns grew among locals in the area after a 40 year old pig owner named Kong, revealed a shocking story to Channel 3. Kong explained that she had three pigs and her pig pen was about 20 metres away from her house. The owner insisted it wasn’t a pig-ment of her imagination. The pig that suffered the sexual assault was nine months old and two months pregnant.

Kong went on to explain that pregnant pigs give birth within three months, so she searched the Internet for information on how to help pigs give birth. While she was searching for information at around 10pm on January 13, she heard noises coming from the pig pen.

Thinking her pregnant pig was about to give birth, Kong looked out her bedroom window. What she saw was a pig-deal and it shocked her. Kong saw a naked man, about 155 centimetres tall, raping her pregnant pig. Afraid to go outside to check, she decided to shout from her bedroom to try and stop the man’s hogs and kisses.

According to Kong, the pig-sick man immediately fled from the pen. Kong did not video or photograph the incident because she was in shock. She then reported the matter to the community chief.

The chief and police officers arrived at Kong’s home that night to investigate the incident. Channel 3 reported that the pig’s genitals were swollen and footprints were found in the pen and on the nearby road.

Officers also discovered rice bran scattered around the pen, suggesting that the suspect used it to attract the pig’s attention with some foreplay during his indecent act.

The media reported that the incident caused fear among locals in the area, as the man’s identity remains a mystery. The search for the man continues, with locals fearing that he may sexually assault people in the community.

The story adds a whole new meaning to bringing the bacon home.