Gold prices in Thailand experience an increase of 50 baht

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) today announced a rise in gold prices. The retail gold price experienced an increase of 50 baht compared to the closing price on the previous day.

The selling price of gold ornaments was 34,000 baht per baht, as reported by the news correspondent. The information, based on the data released on the GTA’s website at 9.03am revealed a surge in gold prices.

For 96.5% gold bar in Thailand, the buying price is currently 33,400 baht per baht, and the selling price is 33,500 baht per baht as per the first announcement. Comparing today’s gold price with the closing price yesterday, there was a continuous decrease.

The buying price for 96.5% gold ornaments is 32,806.24 baht per baht, and the selling price is 34,000 baht per baht. Meanwhile, the global gold price (Gold Spot) stands at 2,046.50 US dollars per ounce.

The summary of gold prices on January 5, 2024, according to the first announcement was as follows: for the gold bar, the buying price was 33,400 baht per baht, and the selling price was 33,500 baht per baht. For gold ornaments, the buying price was 32,806.24 baht per baht, and the selling price was 34,000 baht per baht, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, the GTA decreased the gold price consecutively yesterday compared to the closing price.

The bullion price shifted to 33,900 baht (US$981) per baht. Business reporters stated that the GTA announced a 100 baht (US$2.89) decrease in yesterday’s gold price compared to the previous day’s closing price, with the bullion price standing at 33,900 baht (US$981) per baht, according to the most recent data from the GTA website at 9.03am.

In contrast, the domestic buying and selling prices for gold bars stand at 33,300 baht (US$963) and 33,400 baht (US$966) respectively, according to today’s first announcement, reported Khaosod. To read more on the gold price dips to 33,900 baht per baht story, click the hyperlink.