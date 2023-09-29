Rainy rampage: Flash floods turn northern Thailand province upside down

Photo: KhaoSod.

Heavy rain and flash floods have wreaked havoc in two districts, five sub-districts and 31 villages in Phrae Province, Thailand. Rampu Chantapatu, the Assistant Head of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Phrae, reported that the torrential downpour caused flash floods, inundating local homes and agricultural areas. However, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Affected areas in Wang Chin District include Soi Sub-district’s 11 villages and Pa Sak Sub-district’s 10 villages. Local leaders and community heads have provided essential supplies to the residents. Damage assessment is still ongoing.

In the same district, Mae Phung Sub-district has been impacted in four villages, where relief efforts are well underway. Additionally, in Long District, four villages in Ban Pin Sub-district and two villages in Ta Pha Mon Sub-district have been affected, with 70 homes reported as inundated. Essential supplies have already been distributed by local authorities, with further damage assessment in progress.

While no flash floods have been reported in other areas including the Mueang Phrae, Song, Sung Men, Den Chai, Rong Kwang, and Nong Muang Khai districts, caution is still advised. Particularly in the Pa Sak Sub-district of Wang Chin District, road users are warned to be cautious of flooding on Route 1124, Wang Chin – Thoen at kilometre 36, Pong Tueat Village, Moo 5, reported KhaoSod.

Local police, led by Police Major General Surawit Suwannarat, delegated assistance responsibilities to Police Major Somkiat Kaewkamoon, along with voluntary civil servants, to aid residents impacted by the flash floods in Soroi and Pa Sak sub-districts.

Flash floods have been causing widespread disruption in Thailand.

