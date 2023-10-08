Elderly woman in Buriram lives alone without basic amenities for 30 years

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An 84 year old woman has been living alone for over 30 years without any basic facilities such as electricity and water in her Buriram home. This distressing scenario unfolded in the Buriram province where the woman lives in a dilapidated house. She is unable to walk and relies on the kindness of her neighbours and leftover food from a local school.

Yoei Bungthong, a resident of House 101, Moo 3, Mai Daeng village, Chum Saeng sub-district in the province, has been living alone for over three decades. She had two children, both of whom have passed away, leaving only a few relatives who occasionally visit her.

The locals, aware of her plight, share their meals with her, with school lunches often provided by teachers from a nearby school.

A local community leader, Aiem Soraknit, revealed that Yoei’s condition had been known to the community for some time.

Various community health services and volunteers have been providing her with necessary care and check-ups. Furthermore, local government agencies, including the Buriram Red Cross and the Sub-district Administration Organisation, have been supporting her, reported KhaoSod.

Yoei’s situation took a turn when she received 6,000 baht (US$162) from well-wishers. This news reached her relatives who returned to spend the money before leaving again. Around 15 years ago, Yoei sold her land for 300,000 baht. However, her relatives took all the money and left, never to return.

The community leader also mentioned that Yoei’s daily survival was possible due to the assistance of the villagers and local officials who came to check on her.

The money she receives from disability and old-age benefits is kept by the community leader and used when necessary. Despite her loneliness, no one can accompany Yoei all the time like her grandchildren used to.

Currently, Yoei has requested the owner of the land she currently resides on not to evict her. She loves the land she lives on and refuses to move, even to a senior citizen’s home.

She still hopes that her grandchildren will come to visit her someday.

