Drunk British suspect refuses arrest and tries to injure Thai police

Police released a video of a drunk British man refusing to be arrested and attempting to assault Thai police after he crashed his pickup into another vehicle in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

The Englishman, identified as Martin, reportedly crashed his white Nissan pickup into a white Toyota Fortuner of a 43 year old Thai woman whose identity was not released at the Baan Bang Saray Intersection in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province.

After the accident, Martin got out of his car, not to negotiate with the Thai driver, but to shout at her. According to witnesses, Martin took off his shirt and got out of control. At times he lay on the road shouting at the top of his lungs until police and rescuers arrived.

The videos of police and rescuers convincing the drunk British man to go to the police station were shared with ThaiRath. In the video, Martin was seen shirtless and trying to remove his shorts. He also attempted to assault a police officer by kicking and elbowing him.

The police were seen laughing at his action and used a clipboard to push Martin away. All the officers tried to speak to Martin in a friendly manner, but he seemed to ignore them.

Officers searched his pickup and found a bottle of alcohol inside. One woman was heard in the video saying Martin argued with his wife, and that might make him use alcohol as a remedy. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The rescuer was heard asking Martin to go to the police station shouting, “Police station! Police Station!” A police officer urged his colleague to put a handcuff around Martin’s wrists if he continued to refuse to go with them. After a house full of chaos, the officers managed to get Martin into their pickup truck.

Matin faces a charge of drunk driving which will result in imprisonment of up to one year and a fine from 5,000 to 20,000 baht. He was detained at the police station and reportedly continued to cause chaos behind bars.

Officers then contacted Martin’s wife to discuss compensation with the SUV driver. The officers did not report whether or not the wife visited Martin at the police station or requested bail for him.