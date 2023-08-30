Chiang Mai’s lottery frenzy: High-profile numbers spark excitement

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Chiang Mai lottery buffs are eagerly awaiting Friday’s highly anticipated lottery draw, with people rushing to buy numbers associated with high-profile figures such as Thaksin Shinawatra and Pita Limjaroenrat. Additionally, vehicle registration numbers have also become popular choices.

Lottery sellers in Chiang Mai reported high sales, particularly for the numbers representing the ages of these political figures, with prices continuing to climb. One lottery ticket is now fetching between 100 and 120 baht.

Reports from Chiang Mai’s bustling lottery marketplaces, such as Mueang Chiang Mai’s Mahidol Road, Saraphi’s Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road, Chiang Mai Gate, Ton Lam Yai Market, Warorot Market, and the Chiang Mai transport terminal, revealed a flurry of activity.

The number 61, representing the age of Thailand’s latest prime minister, is particularly popular, as well as the number 29, representing the number of the political party he leads. The number 1127, a vehicle registration number, was also sought after, reported KhaoSod.

One lottery seller, named Pannee, highlighted the popularity of the numbers 14, 23, and 509 associated with Pita. Chinese calendar numbers such as 80, 78, 780, and 978 were also selling well. Other lucky numbers being snapped up by the public included 04, 10, 28, 71, 72, 95, 904, 710, 728, 771, 772, 495, 891, 892, 475, 902, and 812.

Ploypairin, a local fortune teller known for calculating lottery numbers based on astrology and lucky numbers, revealed that the lottery numbers for September 1, must be careful with the pairs 6, 9, 3, and combinations of 36, 96, 39, 69, 42, 12, 61, 26, 31, 32, 43, and 46. Three-digit numbers to look out for include 369, 421, 623, 123, 234, 613, 612, 146, 462, 442, 339, 223, 224, and 662.

Chatri Khun-in, the president of the Chiang Mai Disabled Lottery Sellers Association, noted that lottery prices remain high, hoping for the new government to take action. He also speculated that there might be changes to the lottery directorate and the unfair quota system, which the new government needs to address, as small lottery sellers are waiting for change.

