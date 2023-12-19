BMA’s comprehensive Bangkok safety measures for New Year festival celebrations

Photo courtesy of iStock

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has initiated several steps to enhance public safety during the New Year festival in the capital. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, revealed on Monday that the BMA has devised a plan to prevent any disasters and has tasked all district offices with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of New Year festival attendees.

The City Law Office, under the directive of the BMA, is collaborating with business operators in all districts who have planned to host indoor and outdoor activities over the New Year period. Furthermore, a public service centre will be established to assist those celebrating the festival.

In addition to this, the City Law Office, supported by district officials, will oversee traffic management, Tavida stated. She also added that the BMA’s Medical Service Department will work closely with hospitals to ascertain that emergency response systems are prepared to handle any accidents that may occur during the festival.

Simultaneously, the Health Department will join forces with the relevant agencies to inspect locations where fireworks and other pyrotechnic equipment are stored, as well as entertainment venues where such equipment will be used, to safeguard all patrons, Tavida explained.

During the New Year period, firefighters from Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department will be on standby at 37 locations across the capital, she noted. The Office of the Permanent Secretary for the BMA’s Administration and Registration Division will monitor the capital from December 29 to January 4, reported Bangkok Post.

A large number of revellers are anticipated to gather at CentralWorld, IconSiam, Asiatique, Siam Square and Samyan Mitrtown for the New Year countdown. Consequently, the BMA has directed the organisers of these events to submit their safety plans for the festivities for review.

The national police chief, Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, participated in a ceremony to kickstart a new project focusing on raising public awareness about road safety rules at the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Monday. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was also present at the launch ceremony on Monday.