Bangkok braces for wet woes: Governor rallies to tackle flood fury

Heavy rainfall last night in Lat Krabang and Bang Khen prompted Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to establish six rallying points to tackle flood-prone areas around the clock. He urged citizens to plan their travel and return home early.

This action was inspired by the rainfall recorded in the Bang Na and Phra Khanong areas yesterday, September 27 which lasted for two and a half hours, with a rainfall volume of 143 millimetres.

This specific area received more than 300mm of rainfall over the week, causing flooding in Sukhumvit 101/1, Udom Suk, Sapphawut, Bang Na, and Bearing. The rain began at 6pm and ceased at 9pm, and Bangkok officials worked to drain the water until it dried up at 3am.

Bangkok chief Chadchart commended officials for facilitating the public but pointed out areas for improvement. In some places, the accelerated water pumping resulted in water flowing into people’s homes. Therefore, improvements were necessary to prevent citizens from suffering from the impacts.

Besides, the construction of a drainage tunnel in Khlong Kled was yet to be completed, delaying the water drainage in Bang Na and nearby areas.

The 57 year old Bangkok governor further stated that all districts were instructed to survey the citizens affected by the home flooding for future aid.

The current problem is that the rainfall is sporadic and not spread across all of Bangkok. Therefore, districts that did not receive rain were asked to help alleviate the problem. As a result, six rally points were established.

More heavy rainfall

Today, rainfall is forecasted in Lat Krabang and Bang Khen areas. Officials and equipment are prepared to facilitate the public. Citizens are advised to plan their travel and return home early as heavy rainfall is expected in the next two to three days with the forecast getting better after. However, it is not possible to predict where it will fall due to the scattered nature of the rainfall.

Chadchart assured Bangkokians there is no need to worry though, as Bangkok is prepared to provide care round the clock, reported Khaosod.

Meanwhile, Narong Rueangsri, Deputy Secretary of Bangkok, reported after visiting the readiness of the rally points to solve and alleviate the flood problem in flood-prone areas in the eastern group of Bangkok districts at the Min Buri District Office.

Narong stated that since the Thai Meteorological Department announced a warning about a low-pressure cell strengthening in the middle of the South China Sea and rising into a depression, it was expected to hit the coast of Vietnam on September 25-26.

This event would result in heavy rainfall in the north, northeast, central, east, Bangkok, and vicinity. It was necessary to be prepared for sudden flooding from yesterday, September 26 onwards. Therefore, Bangkok had set up rallying points to resolve and alleviate the problem of water accumulation in flood-prone areas to relieve the suffering of the citizens in the flood situation.

The six locations were prepared with officials ready 24 hours a day.

