Ayutthaya flooding worsens due to continuous high water discharge from Chao Phraya Dam

The ongoing high water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam has resulted in widespread flooding in Ayutthaya, severely affecting 11,950 households along with various temples, schools, and fruit farms. As of today, the dam continues to release water at a rate of 1,800 cubic metres per second for the third consecutive day.

This high-volume water discharge has significantly increased water levels in the Chao Phraya River flowing through Ayutthaya, resulting in an equal rise in the water volume of its tributaries.

Areas around Wat Ko Phai in Bang Luang Dod sub-district, Bang Ban district, Ayutthaya, and surrounding communities have been severely affected as water from the Bang Luang Canal overflowed its banks, causing the water level to rise by an average of 10 to 15 centimetres daily.

This has led to the inundation of homes, temples, schools, and community health promotion hospitals, with water levels rising.

The Thailand Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rainfall for the next seven days across different regions, with particular focus on October 20 to October 22.

Six provinces, including Kalasin and Ubon Ratchathani, are currently experiencing severe flooding, and efforts to assist the affected residents are ongoing. Today’s weather across Thailand remains rainy, and 38 provinces are still under a heavy rain warning.

The Ayutthaya Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has reported that water levels in the Chao Phraya River, its tributaries, and minor rivers receiving water from the Chao Phraya have escalated, overflowing their banks and flooding the ground floors of riverside homes beyond the flood barriers.

The Ayutthaya flooding has affected nine districts, 70 sub-districts, and 11,950 households. Among the affected areas are Sena, Bang Ban, Phak Hai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Sai, Bang Sai, Bang Pahan, Maha Rat, and Bang Pa-in districts.

A total of five sub-districts and 13 villages have seen their agricultural land impacted, affecting 56 farmers. An estimated 53.525 hectares of agricultural land is expected to be damaged, including 17.375 hectares of vegetable/farm crops and 36.15 hectares of fruit/perennial trees. Schools in the affected areas have also been inundated as Ayutthaya flooding continues to wreak havoc, reported KhaoSod.

